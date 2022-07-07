Earth Baby® Brings Organics and Innovation Together

The Family Care Brand's Dual Focus on Safety and Efficacy Has Launched It Into Prominence in the Health and Hygiene Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Earth Baby® brand was launched a decade and a half ago with the explicit purpose of revolutionizing a baby care industry that was rife with chemicals and other unsavory ingredients. In fact, in a survey conducted by the Environmental Working Group in November of 2007 — the same year that Earth Baby® was founded — it was discovered that the average child was exposed to 27 unsafe chemicals a day just through body care products.

The issue of reckless chemical exposure through childcare hygiene products was a genuine concern when founder Florence Nacino launched her family care brand. The goal from the start was to use certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that were truly non-toxic and gentle on a baby's skin, hair, and body.

In the intervening time since the company's launch, the use of organic, natural ingredients in childcare products has become more common. However, it's also correlated with a reduction in efficacy due to the less potent impact of many natural ingredients compared to stronger (albeit harsher) chemical alternatives.

Rather than accept a reduction in effectiveness for the sake of using natural ingredients, though, the Earth Baby® team came up with an innovative answer: its patented Oleosphere® Technology formulation.

"Our Oleosphere® Technology uses time releasing ingredients called Oleosomes," explains the company's VP of Sales and Marketing Bianca Murphy. "Those are skin-softening oils and vitamins that replenish the natural skin barrier, reduce the need for high levels of UV filters, and feature a time-controlled release. They even help with waterproofing for things like our Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen . This keeps a child's skin safe for longer periods of time."

This combination of natural, organic ingredients and effective application have combined to give the Earth Baby® brand a unique sense of safety and efficacy that can't be found in competing brands and formulas. It has kept the company at the forefront of an evolving family care movement that is constantly seeking the most effective natural solutions to childcare available.

About Earth Baby®:

Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

SOURCE Earth Baby