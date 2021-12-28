Earth Baby® Cleans and Protects Baby Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Earth Baby® knows how difficult it can be to keep a child's skin clean, healthy, hydrated, and safe all at the same time. Often hygiene products will clean the skin, but they strip away vital oils, too, harming the skin in the process. There are many natural solutions that are safer to use, but these typically are less robust.

The lack of baby products that are simultaneously effective and safe is what led to the creation of Earth Baby®. The company draws on more than 40 years of experience and expertise to combine natural and certified organic ingredients in its award-winning formulas. These healthy ingredients are thoughtfully crafted using Earth Baby®'s ground-breaking OleosSphere® technology . This uses Oleosomes made of skin-softening oils and vitamins to deliver ingredients via a time-controlled release.

This combination of healthy ingredients preserved and presented in the highly-effective OleoSphere® format is what has enabled Earth Baby® to stand out from the competition. From its Germ Buster Surface Mist + to the quartet of baby care items in its On-The-Go Kit , all of Earth Baby®'s products stick to the company's high-minded standard of both cleaning and protecting baby skin.

The rapidly growing family care brand was born out of the very love that ties families together. "Earth Baby® was curated out of a grandmother's love for her grandchild," explains company VP of Sales and Marketing, Bianca Murphy, referring to company founder, Florence Nacino's initial vision.

Murphy adds that the momentum began when Nacino's first grandson was born nearly 19 years ago, "She wanted the best baby products for him. With her extensive industry experience and knowledge, she saw a need for a product line committed to using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that was truly non-toxic, gentle, and effective on baby's skin, hair, and body."

The resulting Earth Baby® formulas that came from this vision naturally deliver calming, nourishing, cleansing, and protecting benefits to a baby's delicate hair and sensitive skin. This unique combination of advantages has allowed Earth Baby® to create the next generation in child care efficacy and safety for parents who are looking for clean, safe ways to protect their children's skin.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

