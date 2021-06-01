Earth Baby Comes Out Of The Pandemic Ready To Roll

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby's story is one of tenacity, stubborn determination, and an unquenchable desire to provide the highest-quality organic baby-safe products for parents around the world. The company's journey has been anything but smooth, but its post-pandemic future promises to be explosive.

Earth Baby's beginnings stretch all the way back to before 2007. At that time, founder Florence Nacino had already spent decades working as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for a number of international brands.

When her daughter, Lisa, had a baby, Nacino decided to launch her own line of organic family-friendly baby products. The primary goal was to fill a then-glaring need for organic options in the family care market.

The attempt was a valiant one, but with so many responsibilities already on her plate, Nacino and her fledgling Earth Baby team could do little more than come up with their initial formulas. From there, the project stalled for several years. It seemed that the Earth Baby concept was going to peter out in the planning stage. But then, Lisa returned from her time in the Air Force and everything changed.

The arrival of the daughter back into Nacino's life served as a catalyst, and the brand was revitalized. The first step that the freshly focused team had to do was upgrade the formula to include the latest scientific research. The result was an elite line of products that, among other things, boasted a commitment to:

Using certified organic ingredients including fruit and vegetable products;

Was sincerely non-toxic;

Produced genuine results, partially thanks to the brand's innovative OleoSphere technology.

With this updated and enhanced formula in hand, the Earth Baby brand was relaunched in 2019 — only to run right into a global pandemic. It seemed that the company's challenging past was about to catch up with it once again.

However, with the Entire Earth Baby team present and committed, the past did not repeat itself. Instead, the company leaned hard on pandemic-friendly products like its Germ Buster Surface Mist and its moisturizing (yes, moisturizing) Hand Sanitizer Gel. It kept growing its brand awareness via digital marketing and sales outlets, as well, and slowly began to find some momentum as the early stages of the pandemic wore on.

Now that the crisis is beginning to recede into the past, the Earth Baby brand is poised for explosive growth. Its fusion of a cutting-edge, innovative formula and a commitment to organic, baby-friendly ingredients has put the company directly into the good graces of the modern, health-conscious consumer.

With an arsenal of impressive products that span the gamut from shampoos and conditioners to diaper rashes, lotions, sunscreen, and more, there's no telling how high this groundbreaking brand can fly as it finally, at long last, triumphantly finds its wings.

About Earth Baby: Earth Baby International was founded in 2007 and was relaunched in 2019. The brand designs and manufactures products that are organic and sustainable. However, the company's USP is its patented OleoSphere technology, which puts them on another level in an oversaturated market.

