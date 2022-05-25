Earth Baby® Has Set the Gold Standard for Family and Baby Care

The Innovative Family Care Brand Has Brought Together Quality Ingredients and Cutting-Edge Science to Raise the Bar When It Comes to Family Care Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Earth Baby® brand was created out of a grandmother's love for her grandchild — a love that all parents share, and which drives them to go above and beyond for the little ones in their care. This intimate, inner drive means, in the years since its founding, Earth Baby® has always kept safety and efficacy at the heart of everything it does. Its team has accomplished this through a unique combination of natural innovative science and organic ingredients, which has allowed Earth Baby® to spend the last decade and a half raising the bar when it comes to family care products.

When Earth Baby®'s founder Florence Nacino's grandson was born 15 years ago, she immediately put her vast knowledge and experience in the health and beauty industry to work to create products that she felt comfortable using on the new member of her family. At a time when words like "organic" and "natural" were just starting to trend, Nacino gathered a list of certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that she knew were safe for young skin.

At the same time, Nacino obtained access to the scientific breakthrough that would become Oleosphere® technology , her brand's patented high-performance delivery system. This utilizes organic skin-softening oils and vitamins called Oleosomes made with safflower seed oil, which is high in linoleic acid and vitamin E. Oleosphere® technology allows Earth Baby®'s natural products to remain safe and organic while simultaneously amping up their effectiveness.

The resulting Earth Baby® formulas have brought together a unique mixture of safe yet effective ingredients — all of which make it easy for parents to care for their children without worrying about any harmful side effects. "Our goal all along has been to redefine the baby skin and hair category," explains Earth Baby®'s VP of Sales and Marketing, Bianca Murphy, "We wanted to challenge the status quo and set a new standard when it comes to genuinely equipping parents with the health and hygiene tools they need. It doesn't matter if you're looking for shampoo, lotion, hand sanitizer, or any other family care products. We want parents to know that if it has the Earth Baby® label, they can trust it to be safe and to get the job done. And judging from how happy our customers have been over the years, I think we're succeeding in that mission."

Earth Baby® continues to lead the way with its premier baby care and family care products. As they develop new formulas, Nacino and her crew remain committed to their original goal at all times, an objective that has enabled them to set a new gold standard in the family health and hygiene industry.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

