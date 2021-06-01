Earth Baby Is A Business That Puts Families First

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby is a brand with a history of family loyalty. This devotion to loved ones has percolated throughout the brand's vision, mission, and goals. As the company is taking its business to new, post-pandemic heights, delivering safe and effective solutions for families has remained its number one goal.

Earth Baby is a company that is new on the scene for many. However, the brand actually got its start fifteen years ago when company CEO Florence Nacino became a grandmother. The expansion of her family to a new generation sparked an intense desire in the founder to create a line of baby-friendly health and wellness products that were sincerely organic and actually took the health of the baby into account.

At the time, the vision of a genuinely organic brand was still novel, but Nacino already had multiple decades of experience working as a health and beauty formulation researcher. She was also a chemist and a regulatory specialist for multiple international brands. Nacino put this unique amalgamation of skills to work, and in 2007 she launched Earth Baby.

The company had a rough start due to cramped schedules and excessive responsibilities. However, the brand was relaunched in 2019 with a new and improved formula that boasted organic, sustainable fruit- and vegetable-based ingredients and a patented OleoSphere technology that made the products uniquely effective.

The impressive thing is, after more than a decade of incubation and two launches, the Earth Baby brand still remains pinpoint-focused on its original value proposition. As Nacino has explained in the past, Earth Baby is "the next generation in efficacy and safety," for family health and wellness, adding that her brand's products combine " natural and certified organic ingredients with thoughtfully crafted formulation and award-winning OleoSphere Technology."

Throughout the long years of launching and building the brand, Nacino's team has never wavered on that dual commitment to efficacy and safety. It's an objective that continues to resonate with modern consumers across the globe as new parents relentlessly search for solutions that are both effective and show clear concern for the welfare of their loved ones.

As Earth Baby continues to build momentum coming out of its relaunch and a year spent scrambling due to a pandemic, the brand is beginning to gain larger recognition across the U.S. and other international markets. With a solid message, quality products, and an unquenchable tenacity, Earth Baby seems set for prime growth in the months and years ahead.

About Earthbaby: Earth Baby is a family-owned company that was launched in 2007. It manufactures baby- and family-friendly health and wellness products that are both sustainable and organic. The company's unique OleoSphere technology has helped the brand stand out from the competition as a viable solution to many family-focused health concerns.

Please direct inquiries to:

Larry Wellons

(954) 836-9773

[email protected]

SOURCE Earth Baby