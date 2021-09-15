Earth Baby® is an Earth Friendly Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a growing name in the health and wellness community. The brand's popular baby-safe products use a combination of organic, natural ingredients and its patented Oleosphere® technology for an effective yet safe delivery. The company is also doing its best to preserve the Earth for the families that it serves by ensuring that all of its packaging is 100% recyclable.

There are few areas of business where the future is more relevant than in the family hygiene industry. As companies create products for use with infants, babies, and children, it's essential that they invest in manufacturing those items in a way that will preserve the earth that their end-users will grow up to inherit.

This is a responsibility that is keenly felt by the team at Earth Baby®. Ever since it was officially relaunched in 2019 and 2020, the brand has been busy making its mark on the health and wellness community. Its efforts have naturally focused on the quality of its growing line of baby-safe products.

These include everything from hand sanitizers and germ buster mists to shampoo, body wash, lotions, sunscreen, and rash cream. Along with being made with organic, hypoallergenic, non-toxic ingredients, Earth Baby® also utilizes its unique, patented Oleosphere® technology for time-controlled, exceptionally effective delivery.

Along with creating high-quality products, the brand also supports multiple charities. These are intimately connected with the company's audience and employee communities.

All of this positive buzz surrounding the Earth Baby® label can make it easy to let another important factor slip under the radar: the company is committed to sustainability and operating as an earth-friendly business.

According to the Earth Baby® website, all of the brand's packaging is 100% recyclable. Even its kit bags are manufactured with organic cotton that can break down easily. Along with listing its environmentally-friendly efforts, the company states that "we care about the planet we live in and will continue to find better ways to improve our environmental footprint."

This ongoing fight for a cleaner future is essential, not just for the Earth Baby® team or its concerned customers. It's also important for the children that both groups have invested their lives in caring for. For the folks at Earth Baby®, each recycled piece of packaging inches humanity that much closer to a brighter future for young and old alike.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since.

SOURCE Earth Baby