Earth Baby® Is Sponsoring Paris Fashion Week Kids Unit

The Family Care Brand Is Putting Its Skincare-Focused Support Behind One of the Premier Youth Fashion Shows in the World

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris is the fashion capital of the world. But that doesn't mean everything to do with Parisian style takes place within that culturally hallowed municipality. There are times when the fashion elite leave the sanctuary of the French capital and take their trends around the world for international audiences to see.

Such is the case for Paris Fashion Week Kids Unit (PFWKU). Paris Fashion Week won't be starting until September 22nd, but its extension event, PFWKU, will be coming to Los Angeles a bit earlier, on August 7, 2022 — and the popular family care brand Earth Baby® will not only be in attendance. They will also be sponsors.

"We are so excited to be sponsoring the event," says Earth Baby®'s VP of sales and marketing, Bianca Murphy, "The Kids Unit does an amazing job bringing child models together from around the globe from different nations and with different skin tones. The event showcases the unique charm of children's fashion in their own innocent way."

Earth Baby® has spent years cultivating its line of family-focused skincare products . From shampoo, bodywash, and conditioners to moisturizing lotions, sunscreens, and diaper rash creams, the company has a reputation for delivering safe, effective health and hygiene solutions for parents and children alike.

"It doesn't matter if your child is sporting a Baby Dior sun hat, some trendy Gucci dress pants, or a pair of Burberry flats," says Murphy, "children will always need quality skincare products to go along with their outfits at any time of the year. Earth Baby® has been helping parents provide quality skin care for their families for a long time. We're an essential part of many parents' skincare toolkits, and our products are a synergistic addition to any swanky wardrobe stocked with the latest in the fashion field."

About Earth Baby®:

Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

About Paris Fashion Week:

Located in LA in 2022, Paris Fashion Week Kids Unit is hosted by the French Ministry of Culture and the Association Haute Couture français pour enfants, The French Haute Couture Association of Children's Apparel. The goal of PFWKU is to bring the top global fashion brands to the U.S. The event also serves as an opportunity to discover the latest top child models.

