Earth Baby® Is Supporting The Community In More Ways Than One

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative health and wellness company Earth Baby® is revolutionizing the care of newborns and young children. The brand's popular products are effective and serve a growing audience. The company has made sure to share its ongoing success with two organizations that are carefully chosen and have distinct connections to the owner's past.

Earth Baby® is a company committed to its community. The family-owned business started nearly two decades ago out of the love that founder Florence Nacino had for her newborn grandchild. Nacino realized that, at the time, there were very few genuinely organic or natural products available for parents to use as they cared for their children.

In response, the entrepreneur put her decades of experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to work, and Earth Baby was born. Fast forward 19 years and the brand has created a robust catalog of products that focus on certified organic and natural ingredients, are abundantly safe to use, and utilize the company's exclusive and innovative Oleosphere® technology for effective delivery.

While the efficacy of Earth Baby®'s products stands on its own, though, the company is invested in its customers beyond its business activity. The brand also takes pride in supporting two carefully chosen charities:

, which makes an impact by training and connecting service-oriented high school student "Ambassadors" with young elementary students in their own communities to enhance early childhood literacy through multilingual small group reading sessions. The Folded Flag Foundation, which pays tribute to the brave men and women who have lost their lives in service to the United States and which honors their legacy by providing educational scholarships and support grants to the Gold Star families, who are the spouses and children of these fallen heroes.

Both of these organizations are near and dear to the founder's heart. Her daughter, the Executive Director of Earth Baby, Liza, retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service, and Nacino, herself, was orphaned by both parents, at the tender age of five years old.

While Earth Baby® continues to establish itself as a household name across the U.S. and beyond, its owner is set on sharing its well-earned success with some of the communities that need it most. The company's commitment both to childhood literacy and supporting the Gold Star military families, stand tall amongst its already impressive list of business accomplishments.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® is a family-owned brand that was founded in 2007 and rebranded in 2020. The company utilizes its one-of-a-kind exclusive Oleosphere® technology to amplify delivery and effectiveness throughout its line of organic, natural, baby-safe products.

