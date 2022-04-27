Earth Baby® Keeps Children Happy and Soft All Day Long

The Innovative Family Care Brand Uses Clean Ingredients and Revolutionary Technology to Support High-Quality Baby Hygiene

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a family care brand founded on a couple of core principles. First, it prioritizes using clean, organic, and all-natural ingredients whenever possible. While this is a common benefit for many family care products at this point in time, it wasn't the case when company founder Florence Nacino created the Earth Baby® brand fifteen years ago. Since then, Earth Baby® has not just used organic ingredients. It's helped lead the charge for cleaner, safer baby-care products.

The other principle that Earth Baby® has prioritized is efficacy. "It doesn't matter how organic something is, if a product doesn't work, no one is going to want it," says Earth Baby®'s VP of Sales and Marketing, Bianca Murphy. Murphy goes on to explain that, along with safe, organic ingredients, Earth Baby®'s formulas are thoughtfully created using the company's proprietary, award-winning Oleosphere® technology.

This innovative technology uses oleosomes, small "bubbles" of safflower seed oil and vitamin E, to naturally protect the ingredients, guarding them against harmful UV rays (and reducing the need for strong, harsh UV filters in the process.) Oleosomes also act as a moisturizer and provide a time-release effect that extends the impact of each product after application. They even help with things like waterproofing with less whitening effect.

"Earth Baby® is redefining the baby skin and hair category," says Murphy, "it is the next generation in efficacy and safety, combining natural and certified organic ingredients with our award-winning Oleosphere® technology. Our fresh, clean, organic cleansing products are keeping babies happy and soft all day long!"

Earth Baby®'s ability to naturally deliver calming, nourishing, cleansing, and protecting benefits to a young child's delicate hair and sensitive skin is a game-changer for parents everywhere. It finally gives them the ability to combine inner conviction with an approved outward application as they seek to effectively address the hygiene of their young families.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

