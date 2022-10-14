Earth Baby Outfitters Launches EBO Bohemian Charms: Eco-friendly, Earth-hued Baby Essentials Inspired by the Forests of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver, Canada-based brand, Earth Baby Outfitters, has officially launched its newest sustainable luxury collection EBO Bohemian Charms, available at high-end retailers like Macy's, Nordstrom, and The Bay. Nature-inspired, gender-neutral colors and patterns borrowed from the lush forests of British Columbia have made this children's clothing and accessories line an instant favorite amongst eco-conscious parents.

Earth Baby Outfitters partnered with New York packaging designer Fen Wang to bring EBO Bohemian Charms to life. The clean, minimalist teal blue packaging emphasizes the company's focus on ethical, sustainable manufacturing and materials with essentials like silicone teethers and bibs, Tencel sleepers and rompers, and keepsake milestone blankets.

EBO Bohemian Charms pieces are thoughtfully crafted from hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, non-toxic, and breathable natural materials that are delicate on the infant's skin. Featuring sustainable, low-impact TENCE™ Lyocell, organic cotton, and BPA-free, food-grade silicone, each Earth Baby Outfitters design is not only inspired by our earth. Eco-conscious families can feel confident that their EBO item was manufactured ethically and with minimal environmental impact

From EBO Founder, Sharon Thomson

"This collection is all about the colors we see when we go hiking in our British Columbia forests," says EBO's owner, Sharon Thomson. "Our mission is to make products that have less impact on the earth and are safe for babies to wear daily. So, we wanted the packaging and color palette of EBO Bohemian Charms to truly reflect that. We design our products thoughtfully, in neutral colors and patterns that can be worn and enjoyed often AND stand the test of time! That's true sustainability to me."

About Earth Baby Outfitters

Founded in 2014 by concerned mother and environmentalist, Sharon Thomson, Earth Baby Outfitter's mission is to protect babies from the toxic chemicals, unsafe dyes, and low-quality, fast-fashion materials present in mainstream children's clothing. This safety pledge means the brand uses only heavy metal free, AZO-free dyes. Pieces are crafted with GOTS, USDA, and OEKO-TEX® 100 Certified fabrics and 100% BPA-free, food-grade silicone. This means no chemicals harmful to human health are ever next to baby's skin or in baby's mouth.

EBO also strives to protect our planet through sustainable, ethical manufacturing and thoughtful, durable designs. Each piece is crafted using quality, pre-shrunk fabrics that stand the test of time. Their durable, soft, unisex designs can be passed down from one Earth Baby to the next.

EBO supports fair wages, safe working conditions, and no child labor. To uphold these strict ethical standards, we own our own clothing factory and Earth Baby Outfitters ensures that our brand only works with factories that share EBO's commitment to employee safety and health.

