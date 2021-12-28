Earth Baby® Protects Baby Skin from the Dry Winter Air

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Earth Baby® knows winter can be a very dry time of year. The cold winter air is unable to hold much moisture, and the lower humidity levels put pressure on the body, drying out the skin at a more rapid pace.

According to Cleveland Clinic, cold air means "moisture evaporates more quickly from your body, which dries out your skin." The academic medical center adds that "the furnaces that heat our homes can contribute to the problem by pumping our houses full of hot, dry air."

This dual-threat of cold-weather and furnace-driven dry air puts strain on the epidermis, making it difficult for the skin to retain enough moisture. Among other solutions, Harvard Health recommends applying moisturizer immediately after a bath or washing hands, explaining that "This helps plug the spaces between your skin cells and seal in moisture while your skin is still damp."

While adults can turn to stronger skincare solutions, parents face a tough choice figuring out what products are safe to put on their younger children's tender, sensitive skin as they strive to keep it moist and hydrated.

Earth Baby® has created a line of organic skincare products that are specifically designed to prevent dry skin for newborns and younger children. From its two-time Award Winning Moisturizing Lotion + to its popular, hydrating Hand Sanitizer Gel +, Earth Baby®'s products are formulated to facilitate effective, moisturizing, baby-friendly skincare.

The company accomplishes this through a combination of popular Fresh Cells technology and its own patented Oleosphere® technology. The former consists of plant microcapsules that provide nutrients through the cellular suspension of whole fresh fruit cells.

While this offers a potent natural skincare solution in theory, though, it's the company's unique, high-performance Oleosphere® delivery system that really helps its products get the job done. "Oleosphere® technology," explains the company's VP of Sales and Marketing, Bianca Murphy, "is a patented formula exclusive for Earth Baby®. It is created to have time-releasing ingredients called Oleosomes, which are organic skin-softening oils and vitamins. That means your baby receives the maximum amount of moisture, receiving ongoing hydration to their skin throughout the day.

Between its safe ingredients and effective delivery system, Earth Baby® has created a line of products that can keep baby skin clean and hydrated throughout the cold winter months. They're an ideal solution for those trying to keep their families safe, germ-free, and well-moisturized during the chilly months ahead.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andres Tunell

(954) 624-4675

[email protected]

SOURCE Earth Baby