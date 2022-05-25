Earth Baby® Protects Young Skin From the Spring and Summer Sun

Sunscreen Is Important. Earth Baby® Provides Safe, Natural, Effective Sunscreen to Protect Children's Sensitive Skin in Every Season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Earth Baby® team knows that wearing sunscreen is an important part of maintaining healthy skin. A layer of protection has the immediate effect of guarding the skin from a nasty burn.

Consistently using sunscreen has the added benefit of guarding against the long-term threat of skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, regular daily use of sunscreen as low as SPF 15 can still reduce the risk of developing SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) and melanoma by 40% and 50% , respectively.

While sunscreen has its benefits, though, It's important to keep several factors in mind, particularly when a family is involved:

Are they using mineral sunscreen? It's generally recommended to use physical or mineral sunscreen with young children.

Are they using a lotion form? Spray-application sunscreens increase the risk of inhalation.

Are they using sunscreen early enough in the year? Sand, water, and even snow all have the potential to reflect damaging rays back up at the skin, making sunscreen important early and often throughout the year.

In answer to these concerns, Earth Baby® has developed its Broad Spectrum SPF 30 + Sunscreen . The mineral-based product uses gentle, certified organic ingredients such as German Chamomile, shea butter, and mango. Earth Baby®'s sunscreen is also formulated Safe + Friendly™ in California and is non-toxic, non-nano, and non-phototoxic. It also doesn't use artificial dyes or preservatives.

While these credentials establish the safety of the sunscreen as a UVA and UVB blocker, it's the use of Earth Baby®'s innovative Oleosphere® Technology that really sets the product apart from the competition. "Our products are the only baby care products on the market that use Oleosphere® Technology," explained company spokesperson and VP of Sales and Marketing, Biance Murphy, "Oleosphere® is a patented, high-performance delivery system that Earth Baby® has created to have time releasing ingredients called Oleosomes. These are organic skin-softening oils and vitamins, which help to deliver the ingredients of the sunscreen effectively and safely."

Murphy and the Earth Baby® team know that sunscreen is essential — even in the spring. However, they're also aware of the inherent risks that sunscreen itself can present. Their ground-breaking product offers parents a safe and effective way to guard their children's sensitive skin — and by extension, their future, as well.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

