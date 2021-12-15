Earth Baby® Proves It's Never Too Early to Take Care of Your Skin and Hair

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand Earth Baby® knows that skincare is a lifelong activity that tends to be associated with age. Teenagers ironically begin this process when they enter puberty and begin dealing with breakouts and other acne concerns.

After that, the struggle to maintain healthy, vibrant skin becomes ever more important. This is typically done via a solid skincare routine that can impact one's choices of shampoos, soaps, detergents, lotions, exfoliants, and countless other skincare products.

While skincare is seen as an adult activity, though, the truth is, it's never too young to start the process, either. That's one of the primary motives behind the innovative baby skincare brand, Earth Baby®.

"It is never too early or too young to take care of our skin and hair," explains Bianca Murphy. The company VP of Sales and Marketing adds that "using Earth Baby ® at a young age, parents can feel confident that the products are safe, pure, highly effective, and can prevent dry skin."

Infants are known for their soft, tender skin. It's easy to see this period of life as a golden age for the epidermis, and in many ways it is. But baby skin is also sensitive. In fact, it's 30% thinner than adult skin. This means it can absorb higher levels of chemicals. This, combined with an infant's developing body, means avoidance of chemicals is imperative — especially in products that are rubbed directly on their skin.

This concern has been at the center of Earth Baby®'s line of baby-focused, family-friendly products. The company draws on more than 40 years of experience and expertise, primarily brought by founder Florence Nacino's long career in the health and beauty industry.

This has infused the organization with a vision that is singular in the skincare industry.

This starts with ingredients. Earth Baby® aims to utilize certified organic and natural ingredients that are safe for a baby's skin. But it doesn't stop there. The brand has also developed its innovative, patented Oleosphere® technology, which ensures rapid, effective delivery.

This combination has set Earth Baby® up as the next generation in efficacy and safety for baby hair and skin care. It enables parents who are oversaturated with information to prioritize safety and efficacy all in one award-winning formula.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

