Earth Baby® Takes Home a 2022 Baby Innovation Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® has done it again. The family care brand already made a splash when its Moisturizing Lotion+ edged out over 1,500 competitors to win the 2021 Lotion Product of the Year award at the inaugural Independent Baby Innovation Award Program. During the second year of the prestigious (and massive) event, Earth Baby® has taken home yet another award, this time for its innovative sunscreen.

Earth Baby® Broad Spectrum SPF 30+ Sunscreen officially won the Sunscreen Product of the Year award at the 2022 edition of the Baby Innovation Award ceremony . "We're proud to be the recipients of a Baby Innovation award two years in a row," says company VP of Sales and Marketing Bianca Murphy, "Our mission is to enable parents to safely and effectively care for their children — and what better way to exemplify this objective than with a product that protects from the sun?"

The dual desire to provide safe and effective products is a throughline that runs through every one of Earth Baby®'s products. The entire range utilizes non-toxic, certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that are gentle on a baby's hair and body. They guard the skin and avoid the need for harsh or grading chemical alternatives.

As far as efficacy is concerned, the company relies on its Oleosphere® Technology to get the job done. This high-performance delivery system utilizes organic skin-softening oils and vitamins for hyper-effective delivery and time-controlled release.

Earth Baby®'s sunscreen, in particular, is composed of a mineral-based formula that is both hydrating and antioxidant-rich. It is crafted using a variety of certified organic and natural ingredients (including aloe, shea butter, and chamomile) as well as two key active ingredients: non-nano Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide. The formula is reef-friendly, photostable, hypoallergenic, and clinically tested. It's free of, among other things, preservatives, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, propylene glycol, DEA, and MEA.

Earth Baby® Broad Spectrum SPF 30+ Sunscreen isn't just an award-winning family care product. It's a sunscreen designed by parents and grandparents who truly care about creating safe, effective solutions for parents to use as they care for their children.

About Earth Baby®:

Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

