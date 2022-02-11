Earth Baby® Uses Oleosphere® Technology to Enhance the Efficacy of Its Baby Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a brand built on two things: efficacy and safety. The company has achieved the latter by developing a line of baby care products that use certified organic fruit- and vegetable-based ingredients.

When launching the company in 2007, founder Florence Nacino was keenly aware of the lack of truly non-toxic, gentle baby care products on the market. There was a distinct need for baby care items that utilized organic, high-quality ingredients that were safe for a baby's skin, hair, and body.

In the years since, a wide variety of other brands have also created gentler, safer baby care products. However, as ingredients have been adjusted, it has watered down the effectiveness of many of their formulas.

Not so with Earth Baby® — thanks to Nacino.

In the past, the founder had spent several decades working as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for multiple leading worldwide brands. During her time in the industry, Nacino became aware of a growing sentiment among consumers, especially well-informed parents, for more than just safe products. They also needed them to work properly.

This desire to strike a balance between safety and efficacy is what led to the development of Earth Baby®'s unique Oleosphere® technology.

This innovative high-performance delivery system utilizes pockets or "bubbles" of organic skin-softening oils and vitamins called Olesolmes. These are derived from plant seeds through a patented greed processing method. Per the company's website, the science behind the technology addresses four critical areas:

"Oleosphere® Technology is a patented formula exclusive for Earth Baby®," explains company spokesperson and VP of Sales and Marketing, Bianca Murphy, "We use Oleosomes to make sure your baby receives the maximum amount of moisture and ongoing hydration to their skin throughout the day."

Earth Baby®'s inclusion of high-quality ingredients ensures that its products remain elite, organic, and safe in nature. However, the development of its highly effective Oleosphere® delivery system is what truly helps the company stand apart from the competition as a provider of effective and highly efficacious baby care products.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

