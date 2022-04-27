Earth Baby® Uses Organic Goodness from Mother Earth

The Family Care Brand Sets High Standards for Each of Its Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a company founded on high standards. Founder Florence Nacino had spent decades in the health and beauty industry before she launched her company in 2007. By that time, she was intimately aware of the lack of quality childcare health and hygiene products. The entrepreneur saw the need for a product line that was both effective and legitimately safe to use on a young child or infant.

The process of developing her own formula started with ingredients. Nacino, whose experience included working as a formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for multiple leading worldwide brands, knew that chemical fillers and needlessly synthetic ingredients were off-limits. Instead, she turned to Mother Nature for the answer, focusing on certified organic fruit and vegetable-based options. Each element of every product was carefully vetted to ensure that it was truly non-toxic and gentle.

In addition, strict standards were created to keep each product exceptionally clean — and, by extension, help parents feel comfortable using it on their children. These standards continue to include:

Using certified organic and natural ingredients whenever possible;

Sourcing ingredients that are made in the USA ;

; Staying formulated Safe + Friendly in California ;

; Using clinical testing to ensure that products are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, non-irritating, and free of a host of nasties, including parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances.

While this was a good start, Nacino and her team knew that quality ingredients weren't helpful if they didn't actually clean a baby's skin, hair, and body. With that in mind, they invested in their revolutionary Oleosphere® technology. This cutting-edge innovation utilizes oleosomes, tiny bubbles that store safflower seed oil and vitamin E and that protect ingredients and guard against harmful UV rays. Oleosphere® technology enables Earth Baby® products to work as a moisturizer, emulsifier, and emollient at the same time — all while remaining respectfully clean and organic.

By bringing Mother Nature and technology together, Earth Baby® has created a line of hygiene products that are setting a new standard for the family care industry. Parents no longer have to choose between effectiveness and safety. Thanks to Nacino and the Earth Baby® team, caregivers can truly keep both their children and their consciences clean at the same time.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andres Tunell

(954) 624-4675

[email protected]

SOURCE Earth Baby