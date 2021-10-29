Earth Baby®'s Aromatherapy Calming Mist Wins Big at the 2021 NAPPA Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is setting a new standard when it comes to baby products. The company has been around since 2007 but has found new life ever since its relaunch in 2019-2020. Since that time, the growing company has seen nothing but upward momentum as its organic, effective, and safe baby products continue to find a growing audience.

The latest notch in the brand's belt comes from the attention that it received during the 2021 NAPPA Awards. This culminated in multiple accolades, one of which was for the company's highly sought-after Aromatherapy Calming Mist + .

Earth Baby®'s calming mist exhibits many of the brand's hallmark selling points. The cooling, fragrant hydration tool uses certified organic and natural ingredients, essential oils for its scent, and is both pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested.

In addition, the formula avoids artificial dyes, preservatives, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and many other harmful ingredients common in other baby products. All of these factors combine to provide consumers with a hypoallergenic, non-sensitizing, non-irritating spray. This can help calm fussy infants by relaxing the senses through a blend of naturally extracted plant essences.

Earth Baby®'s Aromatherapy Calming Mist + has been a top seller for a while now. But that doesn't detract from the company's excitement at the attention it received at this year's NAPPA Awards. The awards program focuses on finding the best family-friendly products and recognizes a wide variety of items, including toys, books, educational offerings, gadgets, eco-friendly paraphernalia — and, of course, baby products.

The 31-year-old program is also one of the longest-running awards productions in the United States and is connected to the digital and print publication L.A Parent. According to the program's website, NAPPA is "the 'go-to' source for parents and professionals seeking the best products for their children and families."

The Earth Baby® team is also aware that the awards are driven by the input of parents themselves. "The ones who chose and gave us this honor are our target people themselves, parents," says Bianca Murphy, the company's VP of Marketing and Sales. The spokeswoman's excitement is shared with the rest of the Earth Baby® team. They are ecstatic to see that their commitment to the health and wellness of children and parents alike has been recognized by consumers in such a direct and tangible manner.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

