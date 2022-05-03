Earth Baby®'s Family Care Products Bring Together Nature, Experience, and Technology

Earth Baby®'s Safe and Effective Family Care Products Lean on the Wisdom of the Past, the Nature of the Present, and Tech of the Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a family-focused operation. The forward-thinking family care brand was born out of a grandmother's desire to create safe and effective baby products for her newborn grandson nearly two decades ago. Since that time, the company has built its reputation around those two pillars of consumer trust: safety and efficacy. The Earth Baby® team has accomplished this by focusing on the resources of the past, the present, and the future.

This starts with the company's founder, Florence Nacino. Nacino has spent over 40 years working as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for leading worldwide brands. This extensive industry experience and knowledge gave Nacino the confidence to look for family-friendly skincare and hygiene solutions in an era when the idea of "organic" was still in its infancy.

Nacino combined this past knowledge with the current power of Mother Nature's natural solutions. This led to the development of a product line that uses vegetable-based ingredients that are truly non-toxic and gentle on a baby's skin.

The missing piece of the puzzle was the efficacy part. In Nacino's experience, brands typically chose between strong effective options that were loaded with chemicals and synthetics or watered-down natural alternatives.

In pursuit of a solution that would bring the strengths of both of these choices together, Nacino and her team pursued the brand's ground-breaking Oleosphere® Technology. This cutting-edge approach to natural hygiene and skincare utilizes tiny "bubbles" called Oleosomes. These store skin-softening oils and vitamins — all of which are certified organic — which replenish the natural skin barrier, reduce the need for high levels of UV filters, and even feature a time-controlled release.

Throughout the development of its products, Earth Baby®'s motivations have remained focused on the same place where they started: the family. Each member of the company is committed to creating safe, natural solutions that really work. The results speak for themselves, as the Earth Baby® brand continues to grow and is quickly becoming a household name across the United States.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andres Tunell

(954) 624-4675

335456@email4pr.com

SOURCE Earth Baby