Earth Baby®'s Innovative Delivery Technology Sets It Apart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a brand that knows how to get things done. The company's growing line of baby- and family-care products are known for their superior quality. However, it's Earth Baby®'s Oleosphere® technology that truly sets it apart in an industry filled with less effective solutions.

Earth Baby® is a growing brand in the health and wellness space. The company began when company founder Florence Nacino saw the need for a product line that was committed to using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients.

Among other things, Nacino's baby-friendly products are well known for being hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and clinically tested. The brand's earth-friendly posture and charitable corporate initiatives have also turned heads.

But there's one area where Earth Baby® isn't just offering quality solutions but genuine innovation. The company's Oleosphere® technology is revolutionizing the delivery of common baby creams and lotions.

According to company VP Bianca Murphy, this natural, high-performance delivery system was found to have time-releasing ingredients, organic skin-softening oils and vitamins called Oleosomes. That means your baby receives the maximum amount of moisture, receiving ongoing hydration to their skin throughout the day." In addition to helping with the effectiveness of the products on sensitive baby skin, Murphy adds that "Oleospheres® also help to maintain the integrity of all ingredients in all our formulas. The Vitamin E in the Oleospheres® protects against damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure."

Oleosphere® technology is a powerful new way to deliver the numerous benefits present in Earth Baby®'s formulas. From superior hydration to a long-lasting time-controlled release to a safe, less irritating, waterproof product, Earth Baby®'s breakthrough technology enables the enterprise to truly combine quality with efficacy.

This allows Nacino and her team to come through on her long-standing promise to provide high-quality, effective, safe, and above all, natural and certified organic products to a consumer base that is filled with parents looking for the best solution for their families.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

