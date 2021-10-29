Earth Baby®'s Moisturizing Lotion Wins Yet Another Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a brand that understands how to satisfy its customers' needs, which in this case, comes by providing high-quality, organic, efficacious baby products. The company's track record of success has been impressive in recent years, as can be seen in its recent winning streak at the family-focused NAPPA Awards.

When this year's NAPPA Awards evaluations arrived, two of Earth Baby®'s products were listed among the winners. One of these was the brand's Moisturizing Lotion + . The product includes certified organic and natural ingredients, eschews harmful additives and preservatives, and utilizes the brand's patented high-performance OleoSphere® delivery system.

From its hypoallergenic, baby-friendly nature to its highly effective ability to deliver results, the product has amassed a reputation as a shoo-in for selection at award ceremonies in the past. In fact, as recently as June of 2021, the lotion was selected as a winner at the inaugural 2021 Independent Baby Innovation Award Program.

Even so, the quality and reputation of the product do not diminish the impressive nature of the recent win at the NAPPA Awards. The NAPPA Awards is a 31-year-old program and one of the longest-running awards competitions in the United States. It has spent over three decades building its reputation as the "go-to" source for parents and professionals alike who are looking for the best family-friendly products on the market.

To crack the list of award recipients is an honor that Earth Baby® is deeply grateful to receive, especially since the awards aren't just driven by official judges. They're selected based on parental input. The company's VP of Marketing and Sales, Bianca Murphy, emphasizes this fact by stating that "the ones who chose and gave us this honor are our target people themselves, parents."

Having its Moisturizing Lotion + recognized by the very people it was created for has been a special moment for the Earth Baby® team. The group is using the event to continue to motivate their passion for creating safe, effective baby products that parents everywhere can use for their children's needs.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Lissy Norton

(954) 723-6455

[email protected]

SOURCE Earth Baby