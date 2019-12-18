Earth Breeze announces new sustainable laundry options for consumers

Earth Breeze believes that there are three main reasons to make the switch.

No mess or measuring - Liquid detergent is messy and takes more time than using eco-friendly strips. No plastic - The Eco strips contain no plastic and are in sustainable packaging. Not bulky or heavy - Transporting liquid detergent impacts the atmosphere with far more carbon emissions. They can transport about 20:1 Earth Breeze:Liquid Detergent for the same emissions.

It's estimated that 700,000,000 plastic jugs reach landfills, incinerators, and our oceans. That is a big number. That is enough plastic to be the size of five Statues of Liberty. It is time for a cleaner alternative.

One of the common things people ask is: "Does it clean as well as my other detergent?" The answer is yes, of course! Earth Breeze even offers a 100% refund to their clients. If for any reason any customer doesn't absolutely love the product, Earth Breeze provides a no-hassle, 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee.

It is easy to use, too. Grab the sustainable packaging. Use one sheet for one full load or half a sheet for half a load. Load the laundry. Hot or Cold, the strip will dissolve.

Everyone who is looking to have less of a carbon footprint will be interested to hear that Earth Breeze even offers 35% discount to anyone who subscribes to their laundry service. That means once a month you will receive your detergent right to your door. Sign up once and never worry about laundry detergent again.

Earth Breeze is taking action to win the battle over plastic and carbon emissions! For more information click here.

Website: EarthBreeze.com

SOURCE Earth Breeze