Earth Breeze announces new sustainable laundry options for consumers
Dec 18, 2019, 09:30 ET
Earth Breeze makes doing laundry easy & eco-friendly
VICTORIA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Earth Breeze is disrupting the laundry industry with their all new sustainable laundry options. Millions of plastic jugs end up in landfills and oceans each year. We now have the option to choose a more sustainable way to do laundry.
They operate on a simple notion: "We believe that we can stop pollution issues before they even start. There is really no reason to use plastic for laundry detergent, and we have proven that."
Earth Breeze believes that there are three main reasons to make the switch.
- No mess or measuring - Liquid detergent is messy and takes more time than using eco-friendly strips.
- No plastic - The Eco strips contain no plastic and are in sustainable packaging.
- Not bulky or heavy - Transporting liquid detergent impacts the atmosphere with far more carbon emissions. They can transport about 20:1 Earth Breeze:Liquid Detergent for the same emissions.
It's estimated that 700,000,000 plastic jugs reach landfills, incinerators, and our oceans. That is a big number. That is enough plastic to be the size of five Statues of Liberty. It is time for a cleaner alternative.
One of the common things people ask is: "Does it clean as well as my other detergent?" The answer is yes, of course! Earth Breeze even offers a 100% refund to their clients. If for any reason any customer doesn't absolutely love the product, Earth Breeze provides a no-hassle, 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee.
It is easy to use, too. Grab the sustainable packaging. Use one sheet for one full load or half a sheet for half a load. Load the laundry. Hot or Cold, the strip will dissolve.
Everyone who is looking to have less of a carbon footprint will be interested to hear that Earth Breeze even offers 35% discount to anyone who subscribes to their laundry service. That means once a month you will receive your detergent right to your door. Sign up once and never worry about laundry detergent again.
Earth Breeze is taking action to win the battle over plastic and carbon emissions! For more information click here.
Website: EarthBreeze.com
