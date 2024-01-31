Earth Charter International Announces Florida Conference at Rollins College: Reimagining Education for Ecological Civilizations

Join us April 12 - 14 at the 2024 Earth Charter International Conference with renowned educators and thought leaders from around the world. This three-day conference at the beautiful Rollins College campus in Winter Park, Florida builds on earlier Earth Charter Conferences focused on education for sustainability, global citizenship, and planetary well-being.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Charter International (ECI) is pleased to announce more in-depth information about its one-of-a-kind educational experience centered on "Reimagining Education for Ecological Civilizations." The international conference will convene on the beautiful, lakeside campus of Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida April 12-14.

In a world faced with many interconnected challenges, education must play a central role in preparing people to make the transformative change needed to create a world that works for all.

This dynamic, three-day event will bring together a global gathering of educators, academics and thought leaders. Together, participants will explore and develop new approaches for transformative change towards sustainability.

Transformative education will commence at the conference with impressive keynote addresses from:

Jeremy Lent - Author: "The Web of Meaning" Integrating Science and Traditional Wisdom to Find Our Place in the Universe

Mary Evelyn Tucker – Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology. Journey of the Universe Project

Akpezi Ogbuigwe – Founder of Anpez Centre for Environment and Development, Former Head of UNEP Environmental Education Program

Tim Echols - Founder, Clean Energy Roadshow & GA Public Service Commissioner

James Wohlpart - President, Central Washington University

"With this conference, we want to bring together practitioners and researchers working on new educational approaches to address our current challenges," stated Mirian Vilela, ECI Executive Director. "The challenges facing our world today require a heightened level of consciousness for educators to set the stage for a sustainable future for generations to come."

Inspiring change at the conference will include insights from accomplished experts from Florida such as Peter Blaze Corcoran, Professor Emeritus from Florida Gulf Coast University and Dr. Rachel Winter, a researcher, writer and educator from Rollins College.

Groundbreaking panel discussions will be incorporated throughout the conference and include:

"Four Pillars for Change: Transforming Education through Compassion and the Earth Charter" - Florida Gulf Coast University

"Incorporating Sustainability Across the College Curriculum - A Library of Open-Access Content Designed to Facilitate Adoption of SDGs into Course Curriculum" - University of Central Florida

"The Epidemic of Air Pollution: Awareness of the Detrimental Impacts on Well-Being and Health" - Rollins College

"Partnering for Sustainability: Community Engagement Coursework as a Pedagogical Approach to Building Eco-Literacy" - Rollins College

"We are thrilled to bring together such an inspiring lineup of thought leaders and activists who know how to inspire change and get things done," cited Michael J. Bracken, Chairman of the Board at ECI. "We have several sponsorship opportunities still available for educational institutions, businesses, religious organizations, and NGOs who want to support Earth Charter International's mission of 'turning conscience into action' and joining efforts to reimagine education for ecological civilizations."

By sponsoring at the conference, organizations will demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and sustainable education and gain significant visibility among global leaders in the field.

Please visit the ECI website at https://earthcharter.org/events/conference-2024 for more information about the conference as well as how to sponsor and register.

Earth Charter International (ECI) coordinates a global network dedicated to promoting the Earth Charter, an ethical framework for sustainability, justice, and peace. The organization aims to inspire individuals, organizations, and societies to act towards building a more sustainable and equitable world. ECI holds a UNESCO Chair in Education for Sustainable Development with the Earth Charter and is located on the campus of The University for Peace in San Jose, Costa Rica.

"We stand at a critical moment in Earth's history, a time when humanity must choose its future. As the world becomes increasingly interdependent and fragile, the future at once holds great peril and great promise. To move forward we must recognize that in the midst of a magnificent diversity of cultures and life forms we are one human family and one Earth community with a common destiny." - Earth Charter Preamble

