Earth Day 2024: Trip.com Group Reveals 8 Travel Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Sustainable

This Earth Day, Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, offers 8 tips to travellers who would like to embark on a more sustainable journey. In some cases, just simple actions can make a huge difference.

1. Participate in carbon offset programmes for flights

With aviation accounting for at least 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions, we need to consider our carbon footprint when opting to fly to our next destination. Whenever possible, choose to fly direct because take-off and landing use the most jet fuel on every flight. Use tools to track how much carbon emissions your flight emits and select carbon offset options to support projects that reduce, capture, or avoid carbon emissions in an amount equivalent to your carbon footprint.

Trip.com has been working with leading climate-tech company CHOOOSE to help travellers support carbon offset projects with just a simple tap. When travellers book a flight on Trip.com, they may see the option to offset carbon for a small cost. In 2023, this contribution went directly to four climate-protecting initiatives around the world: building and operating two waste-to-energy facilities in Turkey, disseminating improved, high-efficiency cook-stoves in households in India, protecting and enhancing pristine mangrove forests in Cambodia, and monitoring and protecting the ecosystem for a forest in Brazil.

2. Consider train travel as an alternative

On average, trains are one of the most energy-efficient means of transportation, making them an eco-friendly travel choice. Train travel can also be relaxing and enjoyable, allowing you to take in the scenery and avoid the stress of navigating busy airports or unfamiliar road conditions. So, the next time you are planning a trip, check if there is a train route that suits your needs.

If you are travelling in the United Kingdom and booking train tickets through Trip.com, you can track how much carbon footprint you have reduced through train travel by checking your carbon credits on the Trip.com app. Furthermore, you may celebrate your achievements by planting virtual trees. With a choice to plant trees such as rowans, sessile oaks, silver birches, and more, you can take pride in watching your tiny virtual saplings turn into vibrant forests through your green efforts.

3. Rent electric cars rather than gasoline vehicles

Road trips offer an autonomous and immersive experience when travelling. There's nothing like driving through local landscapes on your own time, taking breaks or detours whenever you feel like it, and enjoying the company of your travel partners or the freedom of driving alone. Choosing electric vehicles over gasoline ones also allows you to take carbon reduction into your own hands – while the building and charging processes still emit carbon, fully electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions and reduce air pollution. With the increasing availability of charging stations, it has become more convenient to charge electric cars on the go.

At Trip.com, you can see the electric cars clearly labelled when you search for car rental options. This provides greater clarity and allows you to choose the more environmentally friendly option.

4. Bring your own toiletries and avoid single-use items

Plastic production has grown to more than 380 million tons per year. Microplastics, in particular, have become yet another permanent and pervasive human imprint on the environment, presenting a grave threat to the health of humans as well as other species. This year, "Planet vs. Plastics" is chosen as the theme for Earth Day, which commits to a 60% reduction in the production of plastics by 2040.

Bringing your own toiletries instead of relying on single-use items is one of the key sustainability tips suggested by TripGenie, Trip.com's AI travel assistant. Without taking up too much space in luggage, this simple action can go a long way in reducing waste. More and more hotels are now encouraging travellers to bring reusable items as they strive to promote sustainable practices and minimise their own environmental impact.

5. Support local communities and empower best practices

Getting to know local communities can often provide insights into how people interact with their environments. Stay at locally-owned accommodations, eat at local restaurants, and purchase goods from local artisans, and your immersive travel experience will also contribute to economic growth. Responsible practices, such as respecting local customs, conserving natural resources, and supporting environmental initiatives, further help preserve the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the destination.

Across China, Trip.com Group has established 29 country retreats in rural areas, all with the aim to create economic opportunities and inspire travellers to build a new relationship with nature. This initiative has led to the creation of tens of thousands of jobs, not only in direct employment but also in nearby homestays and relevant industries. Trip.com Group has also been implementing low-carbon practices in these country retreats – for example, installing solar panels, charging stations, and an integrated circular wastewater treatment system in the Anhui Jinzhai Country Retreat in eastern China.

6. Head to hidden gems and prevent over-tourism

Overtourism, which refers to too many tourists going to a particular destination, can strain local resources, damage fragile ecosystems, and disrupt the lives of residents. By checking out lesser-known destinations and off-the-beaten-path attractions, travellers can help alleviate the burden on tourist hotspots, thus mitigating overtourism. This approach allows for a more authentic travel experience and contributes to a more balanced tourism industry.

When planning your itinerary, you may try using TripGenie, Trip.com's built-in AI travel assistant, for advice about hidden gems in your dream destination. You may also draw inspiration from AI-enhanced curated lists like Trip.Best and Trip.Trends, which combine real-time user preference data with expert curation, for nature attractions, local eats, and top-notch hotels, among others.

7. Limit carbon emissions in business travel

Environmental awareness should not be limited to personal travel. As face-to-face business meetings return after the pandemic, corporate travel has again contributed to global carbon emissions. More and more companies today are keen to reduce their environmental footprint by holding video conferences, creating carbon budgets for business travel, and encouraging employees to opt for low-carbon practices.

To help businesses achieve their sustainability goals, Trip.Biz, the digital travel management company powered by Trip.com Group, has been implementing and continuously developing advanced features such as carbon emission display, tracking, carbon budgeting and restrictions, and the creation of customised carbon accounts based on clients' specific requirements. It also presents users with carbon emission data for each available flight option, and the post-trip management report and individual travel history further aid companies in refining and elevating their sustainable travel policies.

8. Share your love for nature with others

Your trip doesn't have to end when you get home. By showcasing the beauty of the places you visit, you can inspire others to appreciate and protect these destinations. However, it is crucial to be mindful of the impact of your posts. Avoid geotagging sensitive locations, respect wildlife by maintaining a safe distance, and encourage responsible behaviour in your captions.

To reach a dynamic community of travel enthusiasts just like yourself, you may tell your stories through Trip Moments on Trip.com. In addition to sharing your favourite snapshots from your trip, you may also jot down memorable encounters, offer travel advice, and participate in various seasonal campaigns that reward content generators with perks like limited stickers and even Trip Coins that can be used towards your next order.

As globetrotters, we hold the power to shape the future of travel. By embracing sustainable travel, we are safeguarding the beauty of our planet for the next generations to explore and cherish. Whether it is reconsidering transportation options, packing reusable and recyclable items, or spreading the word to others, our actions can help ensure that the wonders we witness today will endure.

