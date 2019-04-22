Earth Day event in the Florida Keys highlights making clean drinking water from the air.

MIAMI, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watergen and Baker's Cay Resort, a Curio Collection by Hilton, are working together to celebrate Earth Day 2019 and provide real solutions to reduce single use plastics and to generate clean drinking water.

Baker's Cay Resort in Key Largo, FL is taking action locally to help cut its environmental footprint in half, from water stewardship and energy conservation to reducing waste and leading community projects. Watergen is supporting the wide range of activations planned around Earth Day by providing an atmospheric water generator included in the Watergen Emergency Response Vehicle.

Together, the resort and Watergen will be providing clean drinking water to guests and the community on April 22, 2019, Earth Day. Reusable and recyclable containers will be provided to promote the elimination of plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles have become a major contributor to ocean pollution and causing "micro plastic" toxins in the world's drinking water. Concurrently, by 2025, two-thirds of the world will face drinking water shortages. Watergen's atmospheric water generating systems make water from air and can help solve this problem and promote a more sustainable environment, in addition to eliminating the need for plastic water bottles.

Hilton is on a mission to redefine sustainable travel and tourism through Travel with Purpose, the company's corporate responsibility strategy. Hilton has committed to cutting its environmental footprint in half and doubling social impact by 2030. Hilton's commitment to the environment is embedded across the business and supported by LightStay: an award-winning, global corporate responsibility performance measurement platform.

"Hilton is actively looking for the best and most innovative solutions across all facets of our business. Companies like Watergen are leading the way in social responsibility and provide a new and viable solution for one of our greatest sustainability concerns – single use plastics." -Christine Hong, Director, Customer Experience & Innovation.

Michael Mirilashvili, President of Watergen Ltd. stated, "As a company, we couldn't be prouder that our technology was recognized at CES as the 'Best Technology for A Better World.' Demonstrating this technology at Baker's Cay Resort is proof of the company's mantra that the best technology for water should be found at the best hotels."

Consumers have expectations for companies to care about the environment in all corners of the world. There is mounting evidence to support the fact that in many parts of the world, water sustainability has become a life and death matter.

"We are so excited to work with Watergen on this and future initiatives as we are also dedicated to improving our stewardship to our environment here in the Keys." -Joy Michele Boyd, General Manager, Baker's Cay Resort, Key Largo, FL.

"Watergen provides clean drinking water all year round, all over, and is not only for emergencies." -Yehuda Kaploun, President, Watergen USA.

This emergency vehicle that will be at Baker's Cay has provided water in many disaster areas around the USA. This event showcases that the Watergen machine is a solution for clean drinking water at any time.

"A lot of businesses have no idea how much water they consume nor where that water comes from, where it goes or what their exposure to water-related risks are." -The Guardian.

Watergen and Baker's Cay Resorts, a Curio Collection by Hilton, are partnering on Earth Day to change that and to encourage other corporations to follow their lead.

SOURCE Watergen USA

Related Links

http://watergenusa.com/

