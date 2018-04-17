Earth Day Events 2018: Heal Mother Earth with Special Earth Day Global Activation Event Hosted by Julie Renee

CARMEL, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Julie Renee, founder of the Quantum Activations Academy, will host the Earth Day Global Activation, a free event to heal the planet.

Julie Renee Earth Day Global Activation

"We will gather as a global community to help soothe and restore the earth's surface all the way to her core," said Julie Renee, whose previous Earth Day events have been attended by more than 2,000 people in 64 countries. "By attending this free, online event, you may help heal the earth and be a force for good on the planet. It is simple, effective, doesn't demand much of your time and will contribute to the earth beneath. This is a really, really good karma activity."

The focus of the event is on clearing dark energies and promoting a quantum soothing of the inner workings of Mother Earth to decrease earthquakes, tidal waves, and tsunamis.

The 90-minute event takes place on Friday, April 20, 2018, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time. For more information, click here or go to http://julierenee.com/events/earth-day-global-activation-2018/

"We will gather for what is sure to be an extraordinary earth-shifting event, one that will shape our future and will help ground and soothe the earth. I look forward to this Earth Day, anticipating a shift in our global reality and a calm peace flowing into our Mother Earth," said Julie Renee, a best-selling author, who has conducted more than 150 trainings and 187 transformative meditations.

"If you are a human being who knows that one or two of your activities haven't been the best activities for planet earth, and if you want to help restore mother earth to a peaceful, calm place, I invite you attend. You'll feel incredible joy in the process. You'll feel a calmness and an ease come in," she said.

About the Quantum Field

We are all part of the quantum field. This field has higher and lower frequencies. In the lower frequencies, everything is locked in and sedentary. But in the higher frequencies of the quantum field, the particles vibrate at a rapid rate. In this field, which we call the field of transformation, we can shift and move things around to get a better circumstance.

Julie Renee will teach participants several of her unique transformational tools.

"In our Quantum Activations Academy, we often use this as a shifter for dramatically improving health and wellness. And along that very same track, in this very special Earth Day, we are going to use this special quantum technique to improve the earth," she said.

Getting Involved

"If this seems a bit out there, and beyond what you would feel comfortable with, I encourage you to take a chance and give it a try. We've had such beautiful results in previous years, I'd really love for you to have a chance to help the earth and try something maybe not so much in your comfort zone but real, valuable, and cutting edge. I promise we do nothing that is scary. We work in a wonderful high frequency vibration of love. We could use your goodness to help us make a big shift! You Matter!" she said.

Testimonials

"What you are doing with the energetics is so important. I just want to underscore that," said best-selling author Jack Canfield. "Not only is it helping the biosphere of the earth in terms of its energy field but as more and more people raise their vibrations, they are less and less likely to want to do damage to the earth, to each other, and to themselves. God bless you for the work you do, my friend."

About Julie Renee

Julie Renee is the number one brain rejuvenation expert. She has mapped out the human blueprint and how to work in the quantum field for both clearing and cell regeneration in her groundbreaking book "Your Divine Human Blueprint."

She has added words to our vocabulary with her quantum technique for cell regeneration: 'cellular neogenesis'. She has medically documented 'DNA obliteration' for removing harmful DNA.

Her expertise also includes the complete removal of spiritual parasites and anchors. She is the mentor to the mentors and works with folks like Jack Canfield, Marci Shimoff, actress Barbara Niven and a host of other celebrities. She trains students in her original quantum activation trainings reaching 64 countries with the miracle of livestream trainings.

