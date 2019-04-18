Earth Day is a Part of Everyday Life in Colorado

DENVER, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The great outdoors is Colorado's calling card, and residents and visitors alike agree it's worth protecting. Travelers looking to honor the planet on Earth Day and beyond are encouraged to join the movement in colorful Colorado.

Explore these sustainable travel opportunities across Colorado:

Access geothermal energy in Pagosa Springs - Pagosa Springs is home to the world's deepest geothermal hot spring aquifer that heats many downtown businesses, keeps sidewalks clear of snow and has been tapped for heat in the brewing process by Riff Raff Brewing Company.

Advocate with Aspen Center for Environmental Studies – Aspen Center for Environmental Studies works to increase environmental awareness and spreads its message daily through a variety of public programming.

Delve into the Dark Skies of the Wet Mountain Valley, Westcliffe - The community of Westcliffe/Silver Cliff was the state's first Designated International Dark Skies Community and is the highest in the world.

Educate the whole family at Earth Mountain Education Farm, Trinidad – Earth Mountain integrates a working organic farm, renewable energy systems and camp facilities for the kids, to offer a wealth of learning opportunities.

Explore conservation by horseback at Sylan Dale Guest Ranch, Loveland - Much of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch is protected through a series of conservation easement partnerships that preserve important wildlife habitat, minerals and aesthetic values of the land.

Get off the grid at Badger Creek Ranch, Canon City - The ranch practices holistic management, a process of decision making and planning designed to maintain and improve the health of the land for generations to come.

Give a Flake with Aspen Skiing Company - Last fall, Aspen Skiing Company launched its Give a Flake marketing and public engagement campaign completely built around climate action.

Participate in public programs at Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, Gothic - The abandoned mining town of Gothic has been home to the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL) since 1928 and hosts a variety of public programs.

Play Forever ® at Copper Mountain - Copper Mountain's sustainability initiative, Play Forever® protects the environment and inspires participation in adventure.

Ride around the USA's most bike-friendly town, Fort Collins – Fort Collins is a certified platinum Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. In 2018, People for Bikes named Fort Collins the Choice City for bicycling in the United States, beating out 480 cities for the top honor.

Track wildlife on the Colorado Birding Trail, Mystic San Luis Valley - The Spanish Peaks Birding Trail, one of the Colorado Birding Trail's most popular sections, includes a variety of habitats and contains 20 sites that run the gamut of Colorado biodiversity.

Try the shuttle at Hanging Lake in Glenwood Springs - New this season, the Hanging Lake permit and shuttle system is now in place to protect the fragile ecosystem and provide visitors with high-quality experiences.

Vacation car-free in Breckenridge - Breckenridge boasts metropolitan transportation amenities with the Breck Free Ride designed to move everyone around town absolutely free of charge.

Visit Vail, the first designated sustainable mountain town - Vail was designated a sustainable mountain resort by Sustainable Travel International, and is the first place in the world to be certified according to its Mountain IDEAL sustainable destination standards.

Volunteer with VOC - Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado (VOC), offers projects for the general public as well as customized youth and business group projects in trail construction and maintenance and various other categories.

Attend these sustainable events in Colorado throughout the year:

National Park Week , April 20-28, 2019 – Celebrate National Parks with four treasures right in Colorado—Rocky Mountain National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Mesa Verde National Park and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, July 5-14, 2019, Crested Butte- Known as the "Wildflower Capital of Colorado," this festival celebrates the peak of wildflower season with a mission to advocate for the preservation and appreciation of wildflowers.

39th Annual Telluride Mushroom Festival, Aug. 15-18, 2019 - Activities of the weekend include lectures by renowned experts, cooking with mushrooms and guided hikes that focus on mushroom hunting and identification. The 2019 event will focus on "healing the mind and the planet."

The Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation, Aug. 22-25, 2019, Denver – This race is committed to becoming the greenest pro cycling race in North America with more than a dozen initiatives supporting energy efficiency, water conservation, resource management and sustainable transportation.

Elk Rut, October, Estes Park - Autumn marks mating season for elk and the hundreds that call the region home exhibit fascinating rituals this time of year.

Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival, Nov. 9, 2019, Georgetown - This annual festival celebrates one of the biggest and oldest bighorn sheep herds in the state.

SOURCE Colorado Tourism Office