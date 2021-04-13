Earth Day: Los Angeles Designer Launches Eco Home Store

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior designer Sarah Barnard has launched Kale Tree Shop. This Southern California-based online marketplace offers a curated selection of home goods inspired by the intersection of art, design, and nature.

Sarah and her team design the products using only environmentally friendly materials and partner with local and like-minded artisans to create healthful, ethically produced goods inspired by the intersection of art, design, and nature.

Eco-friendly wallpaper with a subtle surface texture. Hand-drawn pattern inspired by Abutilon blossoms, commonly called Indian Mallow or Flowering Maple, this woody shrub is best loved for its delicate drooping blossoms. Abutilon Wallpaper is available in 3 colorways: Midnight Forest, Evening Mauve and Dusty Dawn. Made in the USA on FSC certified paper. PVC free. Printed with water-based latex inks that carry the GREENGUARD Gold certification. This Ginkgo light fixture is made of cast bronze ceiling light suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Dimmable LED. UL Listed and Title 24 Compliant. Milk glass globe. Inquire for custom options. Pre-order for Summer 2021.

WILD INDOORS WALLCOVERINGS

While houseplants have exploded into an almost $2 billion annual industry, plants from Sarah's Los Angeles garden have served as inspiration for her new line of wallcoverings. Printed with water-based latex inks that carry the GREENGUARD Gold certification, all PVC-free wallcoverings are made in the USA on FSC certified paper.

CALIFORNIA COCOON

A limited collection of hand-crafted, no-VOC furniture carved from sustainable hardwoods includes the Butterfly Dreams Bed. Featuring California pollinators and their host plants, the headboard consists of larger-than-life monarch butterfly & milkweed and, cerisys sphinx & elm.

GLEAMING GINKGO

Kale Tree lighting includes the Gingko Indoor/Outdoor Light, made of cast bronze and milk glass. The Ginkgo light fits a dimmable LED bulb, is UL Listed, Title 24 Compliant, and rated for outdoor use.

SMALL BATCH, LIMITED EDITIONS

All items in Kale Tree are made-to-order and can be customized to fit personalized needs. Kale Tree also offers endless custom colors and vegan options.

Kale Tree was named after Polyscias Guilfoyle, a beautiful shrub that has curly, dark-green leaves. This evergreen's beauty and self-sufficiency embodies Kale Tree's goal to promote health and wellbeing while helping people connect to nature, inside and out.

Sarah Barnard is a WELL and LEED accredited designer and creator of environments that support mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. She creates highly personalized, restorative spaces deeply connected to art and the preservation of the environment. Sarah is recognized by Architectural Digest, Forbes, Elle Décor, and The Wall Street Journal.

For more information, visit https://www.kaletree.com or https://www.sarahbarnard.com.

