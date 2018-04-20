Earth Day Network in partnership with the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and U.S. Department of State, Announces Earth Challenge 2020, a Citizen Science Initiative

Earth Challenge 2020 will help fulfill our goal of engaging millions of global citizens in collecting one billion data points in areas including air and water quality, pollution and human health. Citizen science volunteers around the world, working with professional scientists, will collect and share earth science data of their local communities on an unprecedented scale, providing new insight on the state of our environment.

Our initiative aims to contribute to and inform research and to educate members of the public by raising environmental and scientific literacy. By leveraging citizen science, we will drive meaningful action, empowering people to work with decision makers, including the private sector and policymakers at all levels, to make better choices.

In 2019 hackathons will be hosted around the world to help create technologies and data platforms that will underpin Earth Challenge 2020. These events will connect Earth Challenge 2020 with existing and emerging citizen science projects, highlighting successes and crowdsourcing solutions to challenges. These global hackathons will develop new hardware and software for gathering and sharing data, including an official Earth Challenge 2020 mobile app. The initial data collection campaign will launch on April 1, 2020, with the objective of collecting one billion data points by Earth Day.

Earth Challenge 2020 will result in a platform of open source data that will live, grow and connect with other global efforts, including those of governments, multilateral and scientific institutions and non-governmental organizations. Our initiative will include a broad and cross-cutting social media effort, encouraging participants to share stories, videos, photos, and other media to build a global movement and community.

The modern environmental movement was born on the first Earth Day in 1970, when 20 million people joined together changing the way we understand and manage the environment. Today, with the inclusion of new communications technology, people have the capacity to measure and make decisions about their own environment. With the support of valued partners and global citizens, Earth Challenge 2020 has the potential to be the largest coordinated citizen science project ever attempted on Earth.

To sign up for updates or to get involved email or for a complete list of partners go to https://www.earthday.org/earth-challenge-2020-a-citizen-science-initiative/

MEDIA CONTACT

The Wilson Center

wilsoncenter.org

Contact: Anne Bowser

Phone: (202) 691-4031

anne.bowser@wilsoncenter.org

Earth Day Network

earthday.org

Contact: Denice Zeck

Phone: (202) 355-8875

communications@earthday.org

U.S. Department of State

state.gov/ecodiplomacy

Contact: State GDI Team

EC2020@state.gov

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-day-network-in-partnership-with-the-woodrow-wilson-international-center-for-scholars-and-us-department-of-state-announces-earth-challenge-2020-a-citizen-science-initiative-300633938.html

SOURCE Earth Day Network

Related Links

http://www.earthday.org

