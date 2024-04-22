Earth Day News: Once Again Teams with SedEx and HowGood

Organizations Provide Further Transparency into Company's Supply Chain and Carbon Footprint

NUNDA, N.Y., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again Nut Butter, a leader in ethical and sustainable business practices that's been producing organic and natural nut and seed butters since 1976, is proud to announce its contracts with SedEx and HowGood. Serendipitously kicking off timed with Earth Day 2024, these third-party investments are designed to provide a deeper layer of visibility into Once Again's Honest in Trade program, which focuses on environmental impact, social and supply chain justice and producing safe, quality foods.

Once Again Nut Butter products

For the company's lineup of peanut, almond, cashew, sunflower butters and tahini, plus graham sandwiches, SedEx will provide Once Again's customers with full traceability into its suppliers and supply chain sustainability performance, while also identifying, managing, and assessing social and environmental supply chain risks. By leveraging HowGood's database of 90,000 agricultural emissions factors, Once Again will obtain the carbon footprint for every product made, allowing them to report more easily on emissions, reduce their carbon footprint, and make verified sustainability claims.

Said Gael J. B. Orr, Once Again's director of marketing. "For nearly 50 years, we've taken pride in producing products in the most ethical way possible and have been engaging in fair trade practices before certifications even existed. In 2018, for example, our team built a database that allows us to monitor our suppliers and develop internal score cards for each, ensuring social integrity is maintained throughout the supply chain. We also have a dedicated Green Team that monitors Once Again's environmental impact and provides solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. By teaming with SedEx and HowGood, we are able to bring third party verification to these efforts, building on the trust we've established with our customers and stakeholders by providing assurance that we are indeed doing as we say we are."

Other ways Once Again gives back to our planet, on Earth Day and every day, is by packaging its nut and seed butters in recyclable and reusable containers that are made from partially recycled glass and donating its food waste to area animal lovers and farms who feed its products to their pets, livestock, and local wildlife. The brand's mascot, Rocky-Roo the raccoon, symbolizes Once Again's wholesome nature and responsibility to the earth and their products.

About Once Again Nut Butter

Once Again Nut Butter, 100% employee-owned and spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural nut and seed butters for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with its peanut butters made in a dedicated facility separate from its tree nut and seed butters. The team continues to innovate with handcrafted, organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches and crackers for the snack aisle. Visit OnceAgainNutButter.com to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

