Earth Day Sale: 15% Off Organic Mattresses and Bedding at My Green Mattress

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, My Green Mattress is offering 15% off sitewide from April 10 through April 28. With no exclusions, customers can save on organic mattresses, bedding, mattress toppers, mattress protectors, and more—making it the perfect time to invest in healthier, more sustainable sleep.

No code is needed; the discount is automatically applied at checkout. Shop the sale.

15% Discount on Organic Mattresses

My Green Mattress crafts each product using certified GOTS organic cotton and wool, along with GOLS certified organic latex, creating a sleep surface that is breathable, temperature-regulated, and free from harmful chemicals. Their signature 7-zone pocketed coil system provides targeted support, enhanced contouring, and reinforced edge support for a more restorative night's sleep.

From adults looking to upgrade their sleep to parents seeking safer options for their children, My Green Mattress offers a full range of organic sleep solutions for the entire family—including crib mattresses, kids mattresses, and luxury options for master bedrooms. See their full range of organic mattress options.

Why Choose My Green Mattress?

Made in the USA: Every mattress is handcrafted in the USA using high-quality materials and responsible manufacturing practices.

Every mattress is handcrafted in the USA using high-quality materials and responsible manufacturing practices. Certified organic & non-toxic: Products are GOTS and GOLS certified, MadeSafe® certified, and Greenguard Gold certified—free from harmful chemicals, flame retardants, and VOCs.

Products are GOTS and GOLS certified, MadeSafe® certified, and Greenguard Gold certified—free from harmful chemicals, flame retardants, and VOCs. Sustainable materials: My Green Mattresses are built with renewable, responsibly sourced materials that are better for both you and the environment.

My Green Mattresses are built with renewable, responsibly sourced materials that are better for both you and the environment. 365-night risk-free trial: Try it for a full year with confidence. If it's not the right fit, return it for a full refund.

This Earth Day, small choices can make a big impact. Switching to an organic mattress is one of the simplest ways to reduce your exposure to toxins while supporting more sustainable manufacturing practices. With 15% off sitewide, there's never been a better time to make the change.

SOURCE My Green Mattress