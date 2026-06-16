My Green Mattress Launches Go Green Mattress, Introducing Certified Organic Wholesale and Private-Label Mattress Program

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress, a leading manufacturer of certified organic mattresses and sleep products, is proud to announce the launch of Go Green Mattress, a new wholesale and white-label organic mattress division, at the Las Vegas Summer Market 2026, from July 26 to 30, 2026.

Wholesale & Private Label Organic Mattresses

As consumer demand for healthier, environmentally responsible products continues to grow, organic mattresses have become an increasingly important category for furniture and mattress retailers. Go Green Mattress provides retailers with a turnkey opportunity to offer certified organic sleep products while maintaining strong margins and product differentiation.

Through the new program, retailers can choose from two flexible business models: a wholesale program featuring the My Green Mattress brand or a private-label solution that allows stores to create their own exclusive organic mattress collection.

"Retailers are seeing increased interest from consumers who want transparency, certified organic materials, and healthier products for their homes," said Tim Masters, Founder and CEO of My Green Mattress. "With Go Green Mattress, we're making it easier than ever for stores to offer premium certified organic mattresses backed by nearly two decades of manufacturing expertise."

The Go Green Mattress collection includes certified organic mattresses and accessories for babies, children, and adults. Products feature premium hybrid constructions made with GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool and GOLS-certified organic latex, delivering exceptional comfort, support, and breathability without the use of polyurethane foams or chemical flame retardants.

Mattresses incorporate My Green Mattress's proprietary Madison pocketed coil innerspring system, engineered and manufactured in-house to provide targeted lumbar support, reinforced edge support, and long-lasting durability. Premium construction details include hand button tufting and expert craftsmanship, with all products manufactured in the United States.

About My Green Mattress

My Green Mattress, a family-owned mattress maker established in Illinois in 2007, has been dedicated to creating healthier sleep solutions through certified organic materials, transparent manufacturing practices, and exceptional product quality. The launch of Go Green Mattress expands the company's commitment to helping retailers meet evolving consumer preferences while building successful organic sleep categories.

For more information about Go Green Mattress' wholesale and private label programs or to schedule a meeting during the Las Vegas Market, visit GoGreenMattress.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE My Green Mattress