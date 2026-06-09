My Green Mattress Celebrates America's 250th Birthday With 4th of July Sale on Certified Organic, Made-in-America Mattresses

Family-owned mattress makers offer up to $300 off handcrafted organic mattresses from June 12 to July 7, 2026.

LA GRANGE, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, My Green Mattress is honoring the occasion with a special 4th of July Sale featuring savings on its full collection of certified organic mattresses and sleep accessories—each proudly handcrafted in the USA.

The family-owned company, which has been manufacturing certified organic mattresses in Illinois since 2007, is offering customers the opportunity to save on healthier, American-made sleep products during one of the year's most anticipated shopping events.

Up to $300 off organic mattresses and sleep accessories.

The sale runs from June 12 through July 7, 2026, and includes:

$300 off King-size mattresses

$200 off Queen and full-size mattresses

$125 off Twin-size mattresses

15% off the Emily Organic Crib Mattress, Bedding, & Bases

"For nearly two decades, we've proudly handcrafted certified organic mattresses in Illinois. We're excited to help families invest in healthier sleep while supporting products made in the USA," said Tim Masters, founder of My Green Mattress.

The promotion includes My Green Mattress's most popular models, including the luxurious Natural Escape Organic Mattress, the best-selling Kiwi Organic Mattress, and the family-favorite Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress. Each is handcrafted with GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex, individually pocketed coils, and GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool for exceptional comfort, support, and healthier sleep.

Families can also save on the company's flagship Emily Organic Crib Mattress, made without chemical flame retardants, polyurethane foam, or fiberglass. The crib mattress is included in the 15% off crib and accessories promotion.

All My Green Mattress mattresses are independently certified to some of the industry's highest standards, including GOTS Certified, GOLS Certified, GREENGUARD Gold Certified, and MADE SAFE® Certified, giving consumers confidence that they are choosing products made with organic materials and rigorous safety standards.

As the nation commemorates 250 years of American innovation, craftsmanship, and independence, My Green Mattress remains committed to building healthier sleep products for families while supporting American manufacturing and jobs.

To shop the 4th of July Sale, visit www.mygreenmattress.com.

Media Contact:

Cindy Masters

My Green Mattress

708-705-2246

[email protected]

SOURCE My Green Mattress