"Earth Day Starts at Home" on Facebook Live

CYPRESS, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

In celebration of Earth Month, Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS™ laundry detergent and over 200 environmentally friendly home cleaners, presents "Earth Day Starts at Home" on FB Live.

Earth Day Starts at Home! Make Slime With Earth Friendly Products.

The first presentation educates about the fact that our skin absorbs things faster than anything we put into our mouth.

Enterprising sixth grade kid-preneur Aria Kiousis makes and sells slime to her other slime-loving friends between attending classes in Southern California. After the young businesswoman was exposed to a green chemistry class that came to her school, she learned that anything she touches with her hands needs to be non-toxic. As such, she sourced ingredients for her slime that passed the green chemistry test.

Jenna Arkin, Vice President of Innovation and Green Chemist for Earth Friendly Products, will give a simple explanation of how the skin absorbs and what kinds of chemicals are healthy.

ARIA'S SLIME RECIPE

1 tablespoon ECOS Dishmate (Grapefruit scent is her favorite)

½ cup non-toxic school glue

2 ½ teaspoons contact lens solution

1 teaspoon baking soda

WHO:

Aria Kiousis, Kid-Preneur, 6 th grader at Oak Middle School in Los Alamitos, California who focuses on getting top grades and makes and sells slime for a living.

grader at Oak Middle School in who focuses on getting top grades and makes and sells slime for a living. Jenna Arkin : VP of Innovation & Green Chemist, Earth Friendly Products

WHERE:

Earth Friendly Products Facebook page

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

3 p.m. EDT/ 1 p.m. PDT

WHY:

Homemade slime has become increasingly popular among kids. The "Earth Day Starts at Home" series offers parents the opportunity to support their child's slime endeavors while using safer products.

Many cleaning supplies are filled with toxic chemicals that can be harmful when absorbed by the skin. Earth Friendly Products is a leading maker of green, skin-friendly cleaning products, many of which are EPA Safer Choice certified.

INSTRUCTIONS TO JOIN THE FB LIVE:

"LIKE" ECOS Facebook Page. Link: https://www.facebook.com/ECOSLaundry/ RSVP "ATTENDING" on ECOS Facebook Live Event Page. Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/215016409266302/ Join Facebook Live on ECOS Facebook Page on April 18th at 3 p.m. EDT / 1 p.m. PDT Comment #ECOSEarthDayLive on Facebook Live comment section to receive a special ECOS gift

HASHTAGS:

#ECOSCares #ECOSEarthMonth, #EarthMonth, #ECOSEarthDayLive

CONTACTS:

Mariel Enochs / Alyson Dutch, 310.456.7151, 193366@email4pr.com

ABOUTEARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®: Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-day-starts-at-home-on-facebook-live-300629505.html

SOURCE Earth Friendly Products