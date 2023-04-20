Earth Day Survey Reveals That Americans Are Willing to Pay More for a Healthier Life and Planet

Almost 90% of respondents in Beko Home Appliances survey

want to keep fruits and vegetables fresher longer

– and 7 in 10 would invest in a smart refrigerator to do so

The results bode well for new Beko refrigerator line

with HarvestFresh™ food and vitamin preservation technology

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-fourths of Americans admit to treating their home better than the planet; however, more than half are doing something tangible to reduce their carbon footprint according to a new Earth Day survey measuring the lengths to which people will go to protect the planet.

When it comes to specific positive actions, respondents are installing energy-efficient appliances (55%), cutting down on single-use plastics (47%), and buying locally sourced and organic produce (44%). Eighty-three percent say they are willing to invest in new appliances that reduce food waste, increase electricity and water efficiency, or help them live healthier. Of those appliances, a smart refrigerator with crisper drawers that preserve vitamin content in produce was the top response (70%).

The survey, conducted in March 2023 by OnePoll on behalf of Beko Home Appliances , the U.S. subsidiary of the global appliance manufacturer known for creating products that promote health, wellness and sustainability, found that 81% believe small sustainable actions can make a big impact on the planet and that the change starts at home.

Beko polled 2,000 Americans before the Earth Day launch of its new line of refrigerators equipped with HarvestFresh™. This proprietary technology keeps fresh fruits and vegetables fresh for 30 days while extending the life of essential vitamin and mineral content in produce.

The Earth Day-focused polling effort offered new revelations about the relationship between food waste, food preservation and healthier living. More than three-fourths of Americans throw food away at least once a week, and close to half (48%) admitted to feeling increasingly guilty about it. From a demographic perspective, 57% percent of Gen Z and 49% of Millennials admit to contributing to food waste at least a few times a week. After throwing food away, they generally felt wasteful (32%) and disheartened (12%).

Eighty-eight percent of respondents wish they could keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer, and almost that many (81%) believe they would eat healthier if they did.

When it comes to vitamins, eight in 10 believe that getting their vitamins from fresh produce is important and would be more likely to choose a refrigerator that went beyond preserving produce to also preserve produce vitamin content..

"We're optimistic that Americans understand the seriousness of food waste and need for greater food preservation, and are willing to change their behavior and even their buying habits to help solve the problem," says Justin Reinke, VP of Marketing for Beko. "It's especially encouraging that so many respondents want to extend the life of produce and produce vitamin content – and believe that doing so will give them a healthier, more sustainable life."

With the advancement of technology comes new ways to transform people's homes which many people are staying on top of. Eighty-seven percent know what Net Zero means – the idea that your home can generate as much or more energy onsite through solar and other renewable resources as it consumes in a year.

Seven in 10 said they would be willing to pay extra to buy or build a Net Zero home if it helped protect the environment.

"The good news is that most Americans still believe that by taking small sustainable actions in the kitchen and throughout the house, we can create a future where we produce and conserve as much energy as we use," said Reinke. "For those of us concerned about the planet we are leaving the next generation, this is music to our ears."

About the Survey

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Beko Home Appliances between March 27 and March 30, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR )

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc. is the American subsidiary of the global household appliances company Arçelik. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling, and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past seven years and Good Housekeeping's 2021 and 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance and Conscientious Home Gear categories, respectively. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bob Ochsner or Alex Torres

Truth for Beko Home Appliances

(714) 694-7195

SOURCE Beko Home Appliances U.S.