Earth Day Virtual Summit to Explore Our Planet's Determining Decade

WHAT: The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in California is organizing the First Annual Earth Day Virtual Summit, which will explore how conservationists are developing the solutions needed to overcome unprecedented global challenges. Convened under the theme of "Our Planet's Determining Decade: Facing the Facts, and Our Future", the Summit will bring together environmental luminaries, policymakers, business leaders, and scientists working to protect and restore critical ecosystems, all ready to show how people can access the power of nature to change our planet's trajectory.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (1 p.m. EDT)

WHO: Featuring an array of leading voices, including:

Opening Session

Alexandra Cousteau , Explorer

, Explorer Mike Sweeney , TNC California's Executive Officer

"The Politics of Conservation"

Dolores Huerta , Community Organizer

, Community Organizer Jerry Brown , Former California Governor

, Former California Governor Jay Ziegler , TNC California's Director of External Affairs and Policy

"Keeping Nature in Business"

Jenna Johnson , Head of Patagonia, Inc.

, Head of Patagonia, Inc. Manny Maceda , Worldwide Managing Partner at Bain & Company

, Worldwide Managing Partner at Bain & Company Mark Hawkins , President and Chief Financial Officer at Salesforce

"Still An Inconvenient Truth"

Matt Simon , Staff Writer at WIRED

, Staff Writer at Michelle Nijhuis , Science and Environmental Justice at The Atlantic

, Science and Environmental Justice at Amy Martin , Founder and Executive Producer of Threshold

, Founder and Executive Producer of Juan Gonzalez , Co-Host of Democracy Now!

, Co-Host of Daniel Johnson , TNC California's Director of Marketing and Communications

Closing Plenary

Dr. Jane Goodall , DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute

, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute Jennifer Morris , TNC's Chief Executive Officer

WHY: With under a decade to head off the most devastating effects of climate change—from tackling drought and severe wildfires to bringing species back from the brink of extinction—nature-based solutions are helping people meet this existential crisis head on. Earth Day Virtual Summit participants will share their visions for inspiring hope through action, encouraging individuals around the world to make a broader impact in their community and protect the planet we call home.

WHERE: The free event will be livestreamed. More information, including registration link, is available here: www.nature.org/casummit

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together.

