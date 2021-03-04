Earth Design An Official Distributor of SYNLawn® Artificial Turf

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Design, a premier synthetic turf installer and hardscape construction company that serves the Greater Los Angeles Area, announced it is now an official distributor of products from SYNLawn® , the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America,.

"Providing our residential and commercial clients with the highest quality products is of the utmost importance to us as professional synthetic turf installers," said Chris Hayman, landscape architect and owner of Earth Design. "We strive to help our customers find the perfect artificial grass that meets the look and feel they desire, so we're thrilled to expand our offerings to include SYNLawn's premium, American-made products. We're also excited to offer the brand's professional quality golf products to enhance the game of our clients. Our turf surface is your edge!"

Since 1998, Earth Design has provided customized outdoor design and build solutions for residential and commercial properties in Southern California, and expanded its business to artificial grass installations in 2004. Over the years, the company has installed more than 5 million square feet of turf, including picnic areas at the Hollywood Bowl; a synthetic turf pit for TV personality, Lisa Ling; a rooftop dog park in Hollywood; and a helipad for a private residence.

SYNLawn's extensive range of first-rate synthetic grass products are perfect for Southern California since it stays green and pristine year-round with little to no maintenance. Plus, its line of products made with Super Yarn technology offers the cleanest and safest turf on the market with additives like Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill® IR Reflective and StatBlock® Anti-Static. Product categories include: Pet, Golf, Lawn and Landscape, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio.

"We are pleased to welcome Earth Design to our network of 100+ distributor locations," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Combining our premium products with Earth Design's expertise in turf installations will expand our design and service capabilities in this market. We look forward in continuing to offer exceptional service and products to residences and commercial properties across the Greater Los Angeles Area."

For more information, visit www.earthdesignturf.com, or call (310) 566-8945 for Los Angeles County and (949) 485-6897 for Orange County. Their office is located at 207 N. Aspan Ave., Suite 3 in Azusa.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

