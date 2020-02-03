Earth Fare, Inc. Announces Store Inventory Liquidation Sales; Company Pursues Sale of Stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Fare, the authentic specialty natural and organic grocery store and full-service supermarket, announced today that it will begin inventory liquidation sales at all of its stores. Pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), all employees have been notified of the impending closure of the company's stores and corporate office. During this time, the Company will continue to pursue a sale of assets, in whole or in parts.

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership," said Earth Fare.

Over the course of the past few years, the Company has implemented numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer experience.

"While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores," added Earth Fare.

The inventory liquidation sales will feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it's too late. Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.

About Earth Fare

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare has long served the natural and organic grocery market. Their full-service philosophy incorporates the highest food Quality Standards in the industry with compelling value, friendly and knowledgeable service, and superior shopping experience. It's a philosophy that makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle, every day.

