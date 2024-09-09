Earth Finance Expands Expertise in Global Water and Nature Strategy with Acquisition of Water Foundry

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move highlighting the critical intersection between water, nature, and climate, Earth Finance, a climate strategy and financing firm, has acquired Water Foundry, a global water strategy consultancy. The acquisition of Water Foundry further strengthens and enhances Earth Finance's strategic customer relationships with premier corporate partners around the world. By integrating water and nature as strategic assets, Earth Finance enables corporations, technology companies, the public sector, investors, and NGOs to create competitive advantages from natural capital, prioritizing responsible management that drives long-term value.

Water Foundry, founded by water strategy expert Will Sarni, has been a trailblazer in helping corporations and investors navigate the complexities of water-related risks and opportunities. Sarni, who will join Earth Finance as Practice Leader, Water and Nature, has dedicated his career to advancing innovative water strategies and technologies, making him an invaluable addition to the Earth Finance team.

"Water scarcity is no longer just an environmental issue; it's a critical economic concern that impacts global supply chains, transportation, and energy production," said Garrett Kephart, CEO of Earth Finance. "By integrating Water Foundry's expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients understand how the changing landscape of water affects their operations, incorporate key water metrics into their strategies, and leverage water and nature as strategic assets on the balance sheet. This will drive their economic success and accelerate their transition to a lower-carbon economy."

This acquisition marks a significant step in Earth Finance's mission to provide a systems-focused approach to climate transition. "The environmental and social challenges we face today are multifaceted and require a comprehensive approach," said Sarni. "We are excited to join the Earth Finance team as we believe water, nature, and climate nexus challenges can only be solved through innovative strategies, technologies, public policies, funding, and financing. Together, we can tackle these nexus challenges by offering strategic and actionable solutions to deliver economic growth, business value, social well-being, and ecosystem health."

Water has long been a critical yet underappreciated component of the global sustainability agenda. As climate change exacerbates water- and nature-related risks, Earth Finance's interdisciplinary approach offers a way to mitigate these risks and harness the opportunities they present. From the American West to the global stage, the combined entity is poised to transform how businesses, investors, and policymakers approach water, nature, and climate challenges.

Last year's acquisition of Molecule LLC, which brought renewable fuels and decarbonization policy leader Tim Zenk into Earth Finance, added critical expertise in the 'molecules' sector of Earth Finance's practice. With the acquisition of Water Foundry, the 'nature' practice has been significantly strengthened, further enhancing Earth Finance's global reach. These strategic acquisitions align perfectly with the areas where clients most need support to decarbonize their operations and build a sustainable future.

"Water Foundry and Earth Finance share a common vision: to tackle the most pressing environmental, social, and economic challenges of our time," said Kephart. "This acquisition is about combining our capabilities and amplifying our impact. Together, we can deliver comprehensive solutions that address issues at the climate-nature-water nexus and help our clients thrive in a lower-carbon and regenerative future."

