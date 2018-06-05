Earth Friendly Products® Debuts ECOS™ Laundry Room At Camp Korey In Mt. Vernon, WA

New Location of Camp for Children with Major Medical Conditions To Use Hypoallergenic ECOS™ Products with U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certification For a Cleaner, Safer Camp Environment

11:00 ET

LACEY, Wash., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend (Saturday, June 2, 2018) Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS™ laundry detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products, debuted the ECOS™ Laundry Room at Camp Korey's new facility in Mt. Vernon, Washington. For kids who face major medical conditions and cannot attend regular summer camp, Camp Korey creates a joyous and safe environment for 250 kids between ages of 7 and 17 where they can ride horses, learn archery, fish and even participate in food fights. Because chemicals in traditional cleaning products have been shown to contribute to health problems, Earth Friendly Products joined with Camp Korey to build an all-green cleaning facility featuring all U.S. EPA Safer Choice-certified ECOS™ laundry detergent and cleaning products. Earth Friendly Products is a company dedicated to making products that protect the environment as well as the health of families, and especially children.

(l-r) Joshua Mayor, Camp Korey Director; Sue Colbourne, Vice President, Board of Directors; Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau; Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products; Norma Smith, Washington State Representative; Cassidy Huff, a 7-time camper (yellow shirt); Mackenna Schwab, also a 7-time camper (black and white striped shirt); Sydney Jackson and Cindee Hyde, Co-Vice President of Sales, Earth Friendly Products; inside the new the ECOS™ Laundry Room at the brand-new Camp Korey facility in Mt. Vernon, WA, a summer camp for kids who face major medical conditions. Camp Korey and Earth Friendly Products®, maker of the number one selling green laundry detergent in the U.S., joined together to build the ECOS™ Laundry Room to support the health of the camp-goers. Earth Friendly Products makes its green cleaning products in Lacey, Washington, and three other sustainable facilities nationwide. The new Camp Korey opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local dignitaries on Saturday June 2, 2018. More on young girls pictured here; Cassidy Huff (yellow shirt) and Mackenna Schwab (black and white shirt), are going into their 7th year of camp. Mackenna, from Wenatchee, Washington, started her own foundation, raising $50,000 for Camp Korey. Cassidy, from Burien, Washington, is a budding professional singer with aspirations to perform on Broadway. Cassidy has raised $100,000 for Camp Korey and $1,000,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital. She has had 42 surgeries in her life.
President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products® Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks runs a pilot load of laundry inside the new the ECOS™ Laundry Room her company donated to Camp Korey in Mt. Vernon, WA, a summer camp for kids who face major medical conditions. Camp Korey and Earth Friendly Products®, maker of the number one selling green laundry detergent in the U.S., joined together to build the ECOS™ Laundry Room to support the health of the camp-goers. Earth Friendly Products makes its green cleaning products in Lacey, Washington, and three other sustainable facilities nationwide. The new Camp Korey opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local dignitaries on Saturday June 2, 2018.
"We're so proud to support Camp Korey because they're bringing the simple joys of childhood back into the lives of kids who are facing very serious health issues," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products. "We created a green laundry facility for the camp because skin absorbs chemicals so quickly and is vulnerable to anything it touches. We feel good knowing that our safer, plant-powered cleaners used at the camp will really make a difference in these kids' lives."

"We are so grateful to have ECOS as a partner," said Bruce Allenbaugh, CEO and Executive Director of Camp Korey. "Although we're the creators of fun, we need to make sure that kids' safety reigns supreme. So, the fact that ECOS is doing so much to protect the health and safety of families and kids everywhere makes them a perfect partner."

"We're honored to be a part of such an important milestone in the future growth of Camp Korey, and we thank everyone who has given endless hours to make camp a reality for these kids," said Cindee Hyde, Co-Vice President of Sales of Earth Friendly Products.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-friendly-products-debuts-ecos-laundry-room-at-camp-korey-in-mt-vernon-wa-300659994.html

