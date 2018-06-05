Earth Friendly Products® Debuts ECOS™ Laundry Room At Camp Korey In Mt. Vernon, WA

LACEY, Wash., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend (Saturday, June 2, 2018) Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS™ laundry detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products, debuted the ECOS™ Laundry Room at Camp Korey's new facility in Mt. Vernon, Washington. For kids who face major medical conditions and cannot attend regular summer camp, Camp Korey creates a joyous and safe environment for 250 kids between ages of 7 and 17 where they can ride horses, learn archery, fish and even participate in food fights. Because chemicals in traditional cleaning products have been shown to contribute to health problems, Earth Friendly Products joined with Camp Korey to build an all-green cleaning facility featuring all U.S. EPA Safer Choice-certified ECOS™ laundry detergent and cleaning products. Earth Friendly Products is a company dedicated to making products that protect the environment as well as the health of families, and especially children.
"We're so proud to support Camp Korey because they're bringing the simple joys of childhood back into the lives of kids who are facing very serious health issues," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products. "We created a green laundry facility for the camp because skin absorbs chemicals so quickly and is vulnerable to anything it touches. We feel good knowing that our safer, plant-powered cleaners used at the camp will really make a difference in these kids' lives."
"We are so grateful to have ECOS as a partner," said Bruce Allenbaugh, CEO and Executive Director of Camp Korey. "Although we're the creators of fun, we need to make sure that kids' safety reigns supreme. So, the fact that ECOS is doing so much to protect the health and safety of families and kids everywhere makes them a perfect partner."
"We're honored to be a part of such an important milestone in the future growth of Camp Korey, and we thank everyone who has given endless hours to make camp a reality for these kids," said Cindee Hyde, Co-Vice President of Sales of Earth Friendly Products.
