Earth Friendly Products® Debuts ECOS™ Laundry Room At Camp Korey In Mt. Vernon, WA

"We're so proud to support Camp Korey because they're bringing the simple joys of childhood back into the lives of kids who are facing very serious health issues," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products. "We created a green laundry facility for the camp because skin absorbs chemicals so quickly and is vulnerable to anything it touches. We feel good knowing that our safer, plant-powered cleaners used at the camp will really make a difference in these kids' lives."

"We are so grateful to have ECOS as a partner," said Bruce Allenbaugh, CEO and Executive Director of Camp Korey. "Although we're the creators of fun, we need to make sure that kids' safety reigns supreme. So, the fact that ECOS is doing so much to protect the health and safety of families and kids everywhere makes them a perfect partner."

"We're honored to be a part of such an important milestone in the future growth of Camp Korey, and we thank everyone who has given endless hours to make camp a reality for these kids," said Cindee Hyde, Co-Vice President of Sales of Earth Friendly Products.

