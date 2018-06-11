Earth Friendly Products® Introduces "Made in USA" Campaign in Time for Independence Day

CYPRESS, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when Americans are voicing a desire to magnify the greatest aspects of our country to the world, Earth Friendly Products® (EFP), the maker of ECOS™ laundry detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products, is creating jobs for Americans, paying one of the industry's highest minimum wages at $17 per hour, as well as distributing and hiring locally. To showcase its commitment to building a wholly sustainable American business, the company has launched a "Made in the USA / Made Locally" initiative in time for our nation's Independence Day. Most of the company's green formulas behind ECOS™ products are created using coconut, corn, beet and other plant-derived surfactants and ingredients that are thoughtfully grown in and sourced from the United States and around the globe. The campaign, which features new emblems highlighting the brand's local ties, will be seen at retail point-of-purchase, on ECOS.com and throughout the company's social media channels.

Since 1967 when the company was founded by Van Vlahakis, a Greek immigrant, EFP has been dedicated to the ideals of the American Dream: individual well-being, the building of community and the health of the environment in which we live and work. EFP has achieved the "trifecta" of sustainable manufacturing: all four U.S. facilities are carbon neutral, water neutral and Platinum Zero Waste-certified. With facilities distributed across the country, EFP operates a regional distribution model that shortens shipping distances, minimizing its carbon footprint. EFP has twice been named a U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year and participates in legislative advocacy to help pass laws that supports Americans' health and ability to live well.

"EFP is a living example of the American dream," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of Earth Friendly Products. "Since 1967, we have been committed to creating products that are safer for families around the world, and in the process have added 350 U.S. jobs that demonstrate the potential of the green economy. This campaign highlights how we run a sustainable business, through both our products and practices, for the benefit of the country – and the planet."

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®: Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at www.ecos.com.

