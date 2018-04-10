Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Disney ECOS™ for Pets! Stain & Odor Remover, available in three sizes: a 22-ounce sprayer, 32-ounce bottle and 128-ounce refill, is designed to neutralize pet odors and lift tough stains on clothes, carpets, rugs or other water-safe surfaces. The plant-powered formula with enzymes is safer for people, pets and the planet.

"The addition of Disney to the ECOS™ for Pets! line adds a familiar face to our brand for pet parents," said president and CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks. "This is the first time we've extended our Disney license beyond the Disney ECOS™ Baby product line. We specifically chose one of our oldest and most successful formulas for this extension and hope that pet parents will also identify with the sweetness of the Disney characters."

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®: Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at selected major retailers throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online.

