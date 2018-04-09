Earth Friendly Products® Launches New Plant-Powered Home Air Care Line

CYPRESS, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS™ laundry detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products, is launching a new suite of mood-inspired home air care products, including ECOSBreeze™ Fabric & Carpet Odor Eliminator and ECOSBreeze™ Room Spray. Using signature natural fragrances and essential oil blends from the most popular ECOS™ products, the sprays are designed to eliminate odors and help consumers create a unique ambiance in their home that matches their mood, from "Bold" to "Chill."

ECOSBreeze™ Fabric & Carpet Odor Eliminator is a game changer for the air care industry. Designed to bond with and break apart bad odor molecules instead of masking them, the plant-powered spray is formulated to be safer for people and pets. It comes in three ECOS signature scents: Lavender Vanilla, Lemongrass, and Magnolia & Lily. The 20-ounce, see-through bottles are designed to display, featuring beautiful botanical artwork, and the 100% plastic sprayer makes the bottles fully recyclable.

"Your sense of smell is your most powerful sense," says Jenna Arkin, Vice President of Innovation at Earth Friendly Products®. "It's the only sense that's directly connected to the amygdala and hippocampus — areas of the brain that process emotion and memory. That's why we've combined our new odor elimination technology with our customers' favorite ECOS scents." As effective as leading conventional brands on tough smells like food and smoke odors, ECOSBreeze™ Fabric & Carpet Odor Eliminator is certified Safer Choice by the U.S. EPA, the highest standard of ingredient safety on the market.

Five ECOSBreeze™ Room Sprays round out the new air care lineup, giving consumers a safer way to use scents to create an ambience in their home that fits their mood. Pairing the most popular signature ECOS™ scents with five unique moods, the sprays are available in "Fun," "True," "Chill," "Bright," and "Bold." Consumers can discover their own unique scent pairing by taking the online"What's Your ECOS Vibe?" quiz. The ECOSBreeze™ Room Spray scents include:



FUN : Magnolia & Lily, with a fun-filled blend of purifying clove and stimulating patchouli essential oils

: Magnolia & Lily, with a fun-filled blend of purifying clove and stimulating patchouli essential oils TRUE : Bamboo Lemon, with a blend of purifying lemon, refreshing mountain pepper, harmonizing wild mint, and invigorating eucalyptus essential oils

: Bamboo Lemon, with a blend of purifying lemon, refreshing mountain pepper, harmonizing wild mint, and invigorating eucalyptus essential oils CHILL : Lavender Vanilla, with relaxing lavender essential oil infused with comforting vanilla

: Lavender Vanilla, with relaxing lavender essential oil infused with comforting vanilla BRIGHT : Parsley, with a blend of energizing thyme, nourishing coriander, sustaining balsam torchwood, and lively cinnamon essential oils

: Parsley, with a blend of energizing thyme, nourishing coriander, sustaining balsam torchwood, and lively cinnamon essential oils BOLD: Honeydew, with a blend of spicy ginger and revitalizing orange essential oils

Like the odor eliminator, the 4-ounce ECOSBreeze™ Room Spray is designed for display in a see-through, faceted bottle that showcases each scent's unique botanical art. "It's not just a gorgeous bottle, but it's also a great value with 840 sprays per bottle," says Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products®. "It's the perfect blend of luxury home ambiance and sustainable living."

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®: Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at www.ecos.com.

