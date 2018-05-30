Earth Friendly Products® Supports American Cancer Society with "Go Green for Pink" Campaign

CYPRESS, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant progress is being made in the fight against cancer, which has seen a 26 percent decrease in the death rate from 1991 to 2015. Despite this progress, 609,640 Americans are expected to die of cancer in 2018, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

To support cancer research and to provide programs and services for those experiencing a cancer diagnosis, Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS™ environmentally friendly cleaners, today announced a year-long partnership with ACS.

A longtime supporter of ACS and its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks, Earth Friendly Products® has committed $100,000 to ACS and created the "Go Green for Pink" campaign. From September 1 through October 31, 2018, Earth Friendly Products® will contribute $1 to ACS breast cancer programs and research for every 100-ounce or larger bottle of ECOS™ laundry detergent sold.

"We're so thrilled to expand our partnership with the American Cancer Society this year," says Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products. "Fighting to protect our health and the health of our planet has been the core of our mission for 50 years. We've all been affected by cancer in women in one way or another, whether it's a mother, sister, or friend. I lost my own mother to breast cancer several years ago, and I want to do everything I can to help improve women's health and well-being, including my health and the health of my daughter."

"Earth Friendly Products has been a great supporter of ACS and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks for the past several years. They've raised thousands of dollars with the participation of employees from their four facilities across the U.S. The company's focus on people and the environment is a nice fit, and we value their support," says Jane Barnes, director of regional corporate relations for the American Cancer Society. "ACS has played a critical role in many breast cancer breakthroughs, and funds raised by Earth Friendly Products will help us to continue funding critical research and provide services for women experiencing a breast cancer diagnosis."

In addition to its new $100,000 commitment, Earth Friendly Products® is also supporting ACS Hope Lodge locations across the U.S. by providing ECOS™ laundry detergents and cleaners to the facilities. ACS Hope Lodge communities provide cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment requires traveling away from home. The lodges provide nurturing, home-like environments and offer cancer resources and information.

"We believe it's so important to use safer, plant-powered cleaners, especially in facilities where healing is the focus," says Vlahakis-Hanks. "We want patients to have the best possible environment for healing during their stay at Hope Lodge, and we're honored to donate our products to help make this possible."

ECOS™ products can be purchased at selected retailers nationwide and at ecos.com. Donations can be made directly to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at ecos.com and babyecos.com.

