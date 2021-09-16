Earth Gives Provides New Way to Address the Climate Crisis

TAOS, N.M., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide variety of non-profit organizations are participating in the first Earth Gives Day on October 7th. The giving platform site is filled with profiles on each organization, the focus of their work, and the impact they are having on the environment. Earth Gives and its signature event, Earth Gives Day, are focused on driving resources and attention to the work of environmental and climate-focused nonprofits.

Some organizations are local, addressing specific needs in their communities, including WildEarth Guardians, The Crested Butte Land Trust, Protect the Adirondacks!, the Thurston Climate Action Team and Big Bend Conservancy.

Some are regional, such as The Western Environmental Law Center which has been using the power of the law to safeguard the public lands, wildlife, and communities of the American West since 1976, and who, in 1987, together with the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund, successfully challenged Oregon timber sales to protect the endangered northern spotted owl.

Others are global in their reach and have been addressing environmental and conservation issues for many years, including The Explorers Club (1904) and Rotary International (1905).

The Earth Gives Day website provides information and the opportunity to donate. Return frequently, as additional organizations are joining, and re-visits provide the opportunity to learn about their work, and support them. https://www.earthgives.org/

About Earth Gives

Earth Gives, founded by Rhonda Bannard and based in Phoenix, Arizona is a nonprofit, catalyzing people, resources, and attention toward the climate crisis resulting in livable world where humanity and the planet thrive. It welcomes partnerships to advance the significant challenges faced by the environment and climate. Inquiries can be made to [email protected].

Media Contact:

George Basch

[email protected]

505-363-8863

SOURCE Earth Gives