Earth Life Sciences Inc. Outlines Revenue Targets for its Viva Platform as it Addresses Enormous Market Potential

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CLTS) ("Earth Life Sciences" or the "Company") is anticipating tremendous market demand for the VivaHealth platform, a one-stop Internet smart life service trading platform is designed for Asian elderly communities in North America (mainly serving Chinese and other Asian communities).

The Company is gearing up to turn this new prime asset into a revenue generating juggernaut as the population of Chinese Americans in the US stands at over 5 million (2016 Census 5,081,682) and counting. Management believes that the Company can generate $17.9 million in revenues during the initial launch phase reaching revenue of $4.35 million per month which can grow threefold in revenue within the next several quarters as adoption rates grow. Moreover, given the nature of the business, the Company expects to generate gross margin on these revenues meaning Earth Life Sciences could be a EBITDA profitable Company by 2024 year.

The spending power of Baby Boomers is immense. This is the wealthiest generation, holding 70% of the disposable income in the U.S. and spending over $548 billion a year. 1 Baby Boomers also spend more than any other generation, across all categories.

The care of the ever-expanding aging population and the development of medical technology have become a huge driving force for the healthcare industry, and the United States will usher in a new era. It is the largest sector in the field of big health.

Using Internet information technology and big data for accurate analysis, VivaHealth integrates life service resources such as physiotherapists, foot bathers, manicurists, beauticians, barbers, and medical professionals in the service areas.

The platform specifically focuses on the vertical fields of skincare and foot bathing, beauty and makeup, manicure and haircut, and traditional Chinese massage for Asian communities.

Foot bathing, used for relaxing feet, ultimately relaxes the foot nerves, improves blood flow, alleviates pain, releases toxins, replenishes overall energy, and improves the mood. Chronic pain has been troubling a large number of populations, including the Asian community. This medicine-free cure is growing in demand in the elder population, as disposable income increases and nerve pain in the feet becomes more predominant.

The Massage Services industry is expected to experience significant growth as the therapeutic benefits of industry services continue to be extolled. In addition, the industry's mounting relationship with the healthcare sector is anticipated to provide growing sources of revenue for industry operators.

Older adults need to make conscious efforts to maintain self-care and the VivaHealth platform aims to make it easier than ever for elderly Asians to engage in their self-care activities. The platform's online ordering and offline service is designed as a matching trading platform, similar to Uber, but is targeted to provide lifestyle services.

The Company is aiming for VIVA USA to be launched in most of the United States, covering hundreds of cities and towns and serving millions of users and families.

About Earth Life Sciences Inc.

In its efforts to enhance shareholder value, Earth Life Sciences is embarking into a new and exciting segment of Personal Care, one of the fastest growing portions of the multi-trillion-dollar Health Care industry. The Company's developer, Viva USA is a company with extensive experience in creating similar systems. Earth Life Sciences has recent AI (Artificial Intelligence) experience and will assist in customization and implementation of advanced innovative software platform which will facilitate the delivery of on-site Life Style Services and well-being to families across the United States under the banner of VIVA USA.

