Earth Mama Organics Awarded National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance for Eczema Cream and Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen

CLACKAMAS, Ore., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics® is pleased to announce that its best-selling Eczema Cream and Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen have been awarded the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance™. Earth Mama Eczema Cream and Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen were formulated to be safe for irritated skin of all ages, including babies and pregnant women. The National Eczema Association strictly enforces the avoidance of irritants such as harsh abrasives, preservatives, fragrances or dyes. The organization also requires clinical third-party irritation testing and review by a panel of doctors for a product to gain the award. These two products are also certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Standard for Personal Care Products by Oregon Tilth.

While all of Earth Mama Organics' products are formulated without harmful chemicals, eczema sufferers have sensitivities to a wider variety of irritants. "When I set out to formulate an eczema cream," says Melinda Olson, Founder and CEO of Earth Mama Organics, "I made sure to only use ingredients that are effective, clean, and safe for even the most delicate people: pregnant women, and their babies. If it's safe for them, it's perfect for anyone."

Earth Mama Eczema Cream is a pediatrician and dermatologist-tested skin soothing protectant and eases itch-related irritation from eczema, rashes, poison ivy, oak and sumac to bug bites. Every ingredient is carefully reviewed for effectiveness in alleviating itch quickly and safely. The company sources only the highest quality ingredients possible, including a generous amount of organic colloidal oatmeal. Together with organic rooibos and organic black cumin seed oil, this powerhouse combination is known for its itch fighting properties.

Not only was Earth Mama Eczema Cream recognized by the National Eczema Association but the company's companion product, Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen, has also been awarded this prestigious honor. Made with the most premium ingredients available, all of Earth Mama's Mineral Sunscreens are third-party certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Personal Care Standard and protects the skin from irritation and the sun's rays without introducing further irritants often found in conventional sunscreens.

"Just like the Eczema Cream, the Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen formula utilizes the power of organic colloidal oatmeal and non-nano zinc oxide to battle the itching associated with eczema while providing a safe sun reflecting skin barrier for any family member." explains Olson. "We believe chemical sunscreens that are harmful to the oceans or the environment are also harmful to children. So we focused on creating a safe mineral sunscreen for even the most sensitive, itchy bunch—and by proxy, it's safe for reefs, fish, the ocean, and people too."

About Earth Mama® Organics

Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama Organics makes effective herbal care for the entire journey of motherhood: pregnancy, postpartum, breastfeeding, baby care and even the loss of a baby. Based in Clackamas, OR, Earth Mama products can be found in stores around the world and online at www.amazon.com and www.earthmamaorganics.com.

