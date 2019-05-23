Earth Mama Organics Scores A "1" Rating In EWG's 2019 Guide To Sunscreens

CLACKAMAS, Ore., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics (www.earthmamaorganics.com) is pleased to announce that all six of their Mineral Sunscreens for women, kids and babies have received the best rating possible in EWG's 13th annual Guide to Sunscreens: a one. EWG's sunscreen guide rates the safety and efficacy of SPF products, helping consumers find products that get a high rating for providing broad-spectrum protection, and for formulations with ingredients that pose the fewest health concerns.

Made with the most premium ingredients available and rigorously tested, all of Earth Mama Organics Mineral Sunscreens are non-toxic and third-party certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Personal Care Standard. With none of the harmful chemicals or additives listed as concerning in the EWG guide, such as oxybenzone or octinoxate, artificial fragrance, nano particles or parabens, Earth Mama Organics sunscreens are safe for the planet's most vulnerable population: pregnant and breastfeeding women, kids and babies.

"By formulating our mineral sunscreens with organic ingredients that have their own inherent SPF value, we're able to ensure our sunscreens provide safe and optimal protection for every body," says company Founder and CEO Melinda Olson. "We believe chemicals that are harmful to the oceans or the environment are also harmful to children. So we focused on creating a baby-safe mineral sunscreen — and by proxy, it's safe for reefs, fish and the ocean, too."

Earth Mama's Mineral Sunscreens contain non-nano zinc balanced with cutting-edge organic ingredients purposely sourced with great consideration to either boost the sunscreen's SPF value, its ability to moisturize or its gentle, safe effect on uber-sensitive skin. "What's in the sunscreen is just as important as what's not in it. For example, we use organic red raspberry seed oil, a powerful antioxidant which has the highest naturally-occurring SPF value in the plant world," says Olson.

At Earth Mama Organics, a formulation containing the cleanest, most premium ingredients is the first step to ensure a product's safety. The company works diligently to make sure that independent third party oversight reviews their label claims for both FDA and organic compliance. "We appreciate EWG's outstanding and exhaustive work to educate the public about the harmful, toxic ingredients in personal care products," Olson says. "Not only do we avoid those ingredients, we take it to the next level with third party verification of all organic claims. In a world filled with confusing label claims, we take our commitment to formulate with integrity and transparency very seriously — and we want our customers to know they can always trust this company."

Olson recommends that all consumers be mindful, and empower themselves to make an informed decision about any personal care product. "Make it a practice to do your own research. Read ingredient lists, and make sure both the active and inactive ingredients are safe. And if there are organic claims on the label, look for the third party certifier — it's required to be on the back of the product, next to the company's address. Claims are regulated for a reason: to suss out the difference between marketing language, and truth."

To purchase or learn more about Earth Mama Organics' Mineral Sunscreen, visit www.earthmamaorganics.com.

About Earth Mama® Organics

Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama Organics makes effective herbal care for the entire journey of motherhood: pregnancy, postpartum, breastfeeding, baby care and even the loss of a baby. The company's mission is twofold: to support women with herbal remedies, and to empower them through education. A pioneer in developing non-toxic formulations for the personal care industry, Earth Mama combines generations of women's wisdom with traditional plant medicine to craft certified organic herbal tea, castile soaps, lotions and reparative balms including the first Non-GMO Project Verified nipple cream. Earth Mama's awareness campaigns cover the importance of ingredients and label-reading, the effects of toxins on the body, and straight talk about the miraculous wonders and common indignities experienced during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Based in Clackamas, OR, Earth Mama products can be found in stores around the world and online at www.earthmamaorganics.com.

Media Contacts:

Dean Draznin Communications

dean@drazninpr.com

641.472.2257

SOURCE Earth Mama Organics

Related Links

http://www.earthmamaorganics.com

