Earth Mama Organics Unveils New Eczema Cream

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics® is pleased to announce the newest addition to its line of organic herbal products: Earth Mama Eczema Cream. Formulated to be safe for irritated skin of all ages (and during pregnancy), Earth Mama Eczema Cream harnesses the power of organic colloidal oatmeal blended with organic herbs to help relieve itch on contact. The cream is a moisturizing skin protectant, so not only does it soothe a variety of itch-causing issues—from eczema to rashes, poison oak, ivy and sumac to bug bites—it's also authentically certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Standard for personal care by Oregon Tilth.

"Earth Mama's mission is to first do no harm," explains Melinda Olson, Founder/CEO, herbalist and former nurse. "When I set out to formulate an eczema cream, I made sure it only included ingredients that are effective and still clean and safe for the most fragile people on the planet: pregnant women, and their babies. That means it's perfect for the whole family."

Each ingredient was subjected to a thorough review of evidence-based research, and selected for its ability to work safely and effectively to quickly relieve itch. The company meticulously sourced all ingredients to achieve the highest quality possible—including a generous amount of organic colloidal oatmeal. This active ingredient is married to the power of organic rooibos and organic black cumin seed extract—two herbs known for battling minor skin irritation and itching.

The result? An eczema cream unlike anything else on the market. Earth Mama Eczema Cream is unique: a pediatrician and dermatologist tested eczema cream that delivers immediate itch relief, without any steroids, petrolatum, fragrance, or potentially irritating artificial preservatives—like phenoxyethanol, sodium benzoate or potassium sorbate—that are no friends to sensitive, already-angry skin.

"Yes, it's an eczema cream," says Olson, "but it doesn't discriminate. Earth Mama Eczema Cream is an all-ages, all-inclusive helper of any irritated, dry skin. And because it's so safe, the rich, botanically-infused cream can be applied liberally anytime an itch sets in. Don't hold back—go for it!"

