Earth Observation Small Satellite Market worth $5.52 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Earth Observation Small Satellite Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2.64 billion

USD 2.64 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.52 billion

USD 5.52 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 15.9%

Earth Observation Small Satellite Market Trends & Insights:

The Earth observation small satellite market is witnessing growth, driven by the rising need for timely, high-resolution geospatial intelligence to support defense, climate monitoring, and commercial decision-making.

By Mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 KG) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.1%.

By System, the satellite bus segment is projected to be the dominant during the forecast period.

By Customer, the defense segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By Frequency, the X-band (8 TO 12 GHZ) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By Region, the Asia Pacific Earth observation small satellite market accounted for a 57.0% share in 2025.

The increasing need for high-frequency Earth observation data drives the EO small satellite market. This data supports planning across defense, environmental management, and commercial analytics.

Based on mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 Kg) segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite market during the forecast period.

The mini satellite (101-1200 Kg) segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by segment's ability to accommodate large EO payloads and maintain favorable development and launches. Mini satellites offer higher power availability and sensor capacity, enabling good imaging performance. As mission requirements evolve toward higher resolution, the demand for mini satellites is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Based on system, the satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite market during the forecast period.

The satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite industry during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for modular, reliable, and power-efficient bus platforms. This helps support specific payloads and longer mission durations. Enhanced subsystem integration, such as advanced power systems, onboard processing, and thermal management solutions, further strengthens adoption. Satellite buses also enable flexible configurations, allowing operators to scale from single-mission assets to multi-satellite constellations.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by significant investments in national EO programs across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's growing need for satellite imagery to support agriculture, environmental monitoring, defense surveillance, and disaster response is increasing the use of EO small satellites in the region. Competitive manufacturing and launch ecosystems are further reducing mission costs and attracting new commercial operators. As regional governments expand their commercial sector, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the adoption of small EO satellites globally.

Airbus (France), Thales Alenia Space (France), L3harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Planet Labs PBC (US), and MDA Space (Canada) are the major key players in the EO small satellite companies.

