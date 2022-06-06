Earth Ocean Farms carries out its seventh release of juvenile Totoaba in the Sea of Cortez: more than 175,000 hatchlings in seven years

The company specializes in state-of-the-art, off-shore aquaculture for the proliferation of native species such as Totoaba Macdonaldi and Red Snapper while generating jobs and contributing to the regional economy. The release was completed with the support of federal and local governments as well as research institutions and community organizations as part of a restocking plan to repopulate the Sea of Cortez. Totoaba which is an endemic species to the Gulf of California and currently in a vulnerable population state.

"Over the past seven years, we have released 175,000 juvenile Totoaba. This means a lot to us, it is a contribution to the environment, to the protection of this iconic species for Mexico that only exists in the Sea of Cortez," said Israel Marqueda, Commercial Director of EOF.

The release was carried out in collaboration with the Direccion General de Vida Silvestre de la Secretaria del Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (DGVS), as well as other governmental organizations and NGOs of Mexico in the bay of Santispac, in the municipality of Mulege in Baja California Sur. Local community and youth organizations in Mulegue also participated in the release.

"For us, the involvement of the community in these events is fundamental, especially that of the children, because a sustainable future depends on the investment of future generations. The fact that the children get to release the fish into the water gives them a sense of responsibility for the hatchlings and helps them become more aware of what the positive long-term impacts will be," remarked Marqueda.

Success indicators from previous releases show high survival rates: up to 98% of juveniles survive during transport and release. Population monitoring of the species in the Sea of Cortez is carried out by government institutions that regulate fisheries in Mexican seas and have the necessary technical infrastructure and professional staff including: specialized vessels, scientific equipment, probes, biologists, fisheries technicians, statisticians, sailors, and more to carry out these studies.

About Earth Ocean Farms

Earth Ocean Farms (EOF) is an innovative aquaculture company based in Baja California Sur, focused on bringing healthy fish to market through the use of advanced, cutting-edge and sustainable technologies in the field of offshore aquaculture. Established in 2010, EOF is part of Cuna del Mar, a private equity platform committed to early-stage investments in disruptive and innovative companies advancing environmentally and socially responsible aquaculture.

